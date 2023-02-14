Bring Hogwarts Home With These Harry Potter LEGO Sets

The Wizarding World doesn’t just have to exist on the pages of your favorite Harry Potter book. You can bring home the magic and build your favorite Harry Potter scenes and characters with help from LEGO. We know it can be a little overwhelming to select just one or two of the Harry Potter LEGO sets. To help you narrow it down, we’re here with a list of our top picks.

Check out our list of the best Harry Potter LEGO sets that allow you to build Hogwarts Castle and create your very own Hedwig.

Best for the Ultimate Harry Potter Splurge: Hogwarts Castle

Few images are as deeply ingrained in the minds of Harry Potter fans as Hogwarts Castle. After all, this iconic building is home to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Now, thanks to the LEGO Hogwarts Castle, you can build a model of it.

As you can imagine, this Harry Potter LEGO set includes a lot of pieces (6,020 of them, to be exact). As a result, this build is best suited for fans aged 16 and over. You’ll find tons of details from the Harry Potter series, including the Great Hall, the Whomping Willow, and the Chamber of Secrets. The set also comes with dozens of LEGO minifigures so that you can reenact your favorite scenes.

Best for the Ultimate Harry Potter Splurge LEGO Hogwarts Castle You can bring home the magic of Hogwarts with this Harry Potter LEGO set.

Best for Reliving Harry’s Early Days: 4 Privet Drive

We all know that Harry Potter didn’t always live at Hogwarts Castle. Before his days in the Wizarding World, he called 4 Privet Drive his home. You can pay tribute to Harry’s former home with the LEGO 4 Privet Drive set.

This versatile set is appropriate for builders aged eight and over, as it can serve as a display piece or a fun toy. You’ll put together the 797 pieces in this set to create the Dursley family home. The home includes several rooms and surprises, including the cupboard where poor Harry once had to sleep. In addition to the home, this LEGO set comes with the Weasley family’s flying car, six LEGO minifigures, Hedwig, and Dobby.

Best for Reliving Harry's Early Days: LEGO 4 Privet Drive The 4 Privet Drive LEGO set can help you create Harry's former home.

Best for BrickHeadz Lovers: Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Hagrid

LEGO has been adding more and more characters to its BrickHeadz collection. For this reason, it only makes sense that the main characters from Harry Potter get the BrickHeadz treatment in the LEGO Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Hagrid set.

Builders aged 10 and over can enjoy this 466-piece set, which brings Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, and Rubeus Hagrid to life. Each Hogwarts student stands just over one inch tall, while Hagrid towers over them at three inches. Kids will love playing with these Harry Potter BrickHeadz, while collectors will enjoy displaying them.

Best for BrickHeadz Lovers LEGO Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Hagrid Bring Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Hagrid to life as LEGO BrickHeadz.

Best for Fans of That Iconic Owl: Hedwig

Harry isn’t the only one who can have a pet owl named Hedwig. Believe it or not, you can too. Well, at least in LEGO form. The LEGO Hedwig figure allows you to build and display your very own Hedwig. However, we can’t promise this owl will bring you letters (except the one you build with this set).

With 630 pieces in this set, builders aged 10 and over will enjoy the process of building Hedwig. The finished creation is 6.7 inches tall and 7.8 inches from the beak to the tip of the tail. The realistic and detailed owl wings have joints, which come in handy as the wings can move with the turn of a handle. The model sits on a sturdy base that includes a Harry Potter minifigure with a miniature Hedwig by his side.

Best for Fans of That Iconic Owl LEGO Hedwig You can build your very own Hedwig with this LEGO set.

Best to Show Your House Pride: Gryffindor House Banner

Every Harry Potter fan can tell you their house without missing a beat. And there are plenty of ways to show off that house pride, including picking up a set like the LEGO Gryffindor House Banner.

While Gryffindor is one of the most popular houses, thanks to Harry Potter himself, LEGO sets for Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin are also available. These LEGO sets come out on March 1, 2023, and come with anywhere from 285 pieces (Gryffindor) to 349 pieces (Slytherin). Each one allows you to create a house banner that you can hang up or open up for a detailed recreation of the house’s common room.

Best to Show Your House Pride LEGO Gryffindor House Banner Show your house pride with the Gryffindor house banner.

Best for Taking Harry Potter With You: Harry Potter Keychain

LEGO sets can make great display pieces, but what if you want to show your LEGO and Harry Potter pride everywhere you go? A great option is to pick up a LEGO keychain of your favorite witch or wizard. This LEGO Harry Potter Keychain is especially popular.

The keychain features a LEGO minifigure of Harry Potter that’s three inches high as well as a durable metal chain and ring. Anyone aged six and over can place this adorable keychain on their keys, backpack, or purse to take this little wizard on the go.

Best for Taking Harry Potter With You LEGO Harry Potter Keychain Bring Harry Potter with you on the go with this LEGO keychain.

Best for Creative Harry Potter Fans: Hogwarts Magical Trunk

For some, it can be hard to pick just one favorite character or item from the Harry Potter series. The good news is you can bring home a little bit of everything from this magical world when you buy the LEGO Hogwarts Magical Trunk.

Builders aged eight and over will love this 603-piece LEGO set because it offers so much versatility. The personalized trunk comes with reconfigurable furniture, iconic accessories from the series, and plenty of minifigure parts that you can use to create different characters. It’s the perfect way for Muggles to bring the wizards and witches of Hogwarts to life for play or display.