TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
Focusrite Vocaster One Review: A One-Stop Shop for Content Creators
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
News

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is the Dual-Screen Laptop of Your Dreams

It's like the promised Surface Neo, but better.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 2 min read
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i upright and in dual-monitor mode.
Lenovo

Lenovo was one of the first companies to make a compelling 2-in-1 laptop, and it’s no stranger when it comes to ultraportables, but the all-new Lenovo Yoga Book 9i kicks things up a notch. Announced at CES 2023, the Yoga Book 9i is a full-size dual-screen OLED laptop, and it’s gorgeous.

We called the Lenovo Yoga 9i laptop the best 2-in-1 earlier this year, and the all-new Yoga Book 9i builds on that success in all the right ways. At first glance and after seeing it in person, it’s like the unreleased Microsoft Surface Neo from 2019, only better.

First, we’ll talk about specs and those dual 13.3-inch screens, then share a few details about the included keyboard, stand, and stylus that completes the experience and makes this a multitasking powerhouse.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i standing up
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
Lenovo Yoga Book 9i laying flat on a table with accessories
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
Lenovo’s new Yoga Book 9i is like your traditional 2-in-1 clamshell laptop, only it’s sleek, stylish, and has dual 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED Puresight displays. Instead of a regular keyboard, it has two screens. Both screens offer 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy, Dolby Vision HDR, and in the middle you’ll find a 360-degree rotating Bowers & Wilkins soundbar with Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

On the inside, you’ll enjoy premium power from the Intel EVO (12th gen) platform, which helps run the dual-screen versatility, endless entertainment, and multitasking functionalities. You can use it like a regular laptop, enjoy tent mode, or turn it sideways for dual portrait or landscape displays.

The Yoga Book 9i includes a physical keyboard for those who’d prefer not to deal with touchscreen typing, and the magnets that hold it in place feel solid and secure. The origami-style case for the keyboard and included stylus folds open and transforms into a kickstand for the laptop. It’s pretty neat.

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i in multiple use scenarios
Lenovo

It’s worth noting that you can put the physical keyboard on the screen, which only takes up half of one display, giving you plenty of real estate left for multitasking. You’ll be able to move it to the upper half of the screen, which turns the lower half into a trackpad with buttons and haptic feedback for a confident experience. And yes, you can reposition the on-screen keyboard the same way.

The Yoga Book 9i is a thin, stylish, lightweight device that gives you a full laptop experience and easy multitasking for those on the go while being more versatile than a traditional clamshell form factor. Being able to work on one screen and watch a video on the other or flip it to dual-screen portrait mode for web-browsing and scrolling Twitter makes it a unique device that’ll surely get some attention.

At first, we thought this might be a concept, but unlike the Surface Neo, it’s a product you’ll actually be able to buy. The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i (13-inch) will be available in mid-June starting at $2,099.

