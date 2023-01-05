Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Focusrite Vocaster One Review: A One-Stop Shop for Content Creators
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

BMW’s Color-Changing Car Returns, This Time with Actual Colors

BMW's i Vision Dee concept car now has 32 different colors.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
BMW color-changing concept car at CES 2023.
BMW

A year ago, BMW showed off what it called the world’s first color-changing car at CES. The exterior of the iX Flow concept had e-ink panels that could shift between shades of black and gray. Now, only a year later, BWM’s latest concept can change the exterior to a rainbow of 32 different colors.

During the BMW keynote at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, BMW unveiled two fun new “i Vision Dee” concept cars. Dee stands for Digital Emotional Experience, showcasing a future where a car can respond to an owner’s mood or surroundings and instantly change colors.

And while the neat color-changing trick stole the show, that’s not the only thing special about Dee. These concept sedans debuted a slew of technologies that could soon be in our vehicles, whether an AI-powered virtual assistant that talks to you or the entire windshield being one big heads-up display.

I’ve timestamped the video below so you can watch Dee changing through a full palette of colors with different body panels quickly changing colors on the fly. Even the wheels change color, which is pretty neat.

One version of the car replaced its traditional “grille” with a display, which still had headlights and typical grille designs but would then open and close eyes and show emotion. It was part of BMW’s bigger concept where a car’s “user interface” could talk to you with an assistant, show emotion, then match those emotions by the entire exterior changing colors.

BMW's Color-Changing Car Has Roots In the Amazon Kindle
RELATEDBMW's Color-Changing Car Has Roots In the Amazon Kindle

BMW’s Concept Dee vehicle has over 240 e-ink panels on the outside, and each one can make individual changes. As a result, the car can be one color or transform into a rainbow of colors.

E Ink’s ultra-low power display technology shown here is similar to what’s in an Amazon Kindle, but obviously on a far bigger scale. And while this is only a concept right now, the automaker mentioned that this tech could be closer to production than you’d imagine.

The goal is to offer “spray-on” E ink paint which could improve the entire experience while matching the contours of a vehicle. Who knows, maybe in a few years, your all-electric SUV will have emotions or change colors to match the mood and vibe. We’ll have to wait and see.

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »