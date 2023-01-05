Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Focusrite Vocaster One Review: A One-Stop Shop for Content Creators
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

ASUS Brings Glasses-Free 3D to its OLED Laptops

3D is back but without the glasses.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 2 min read
ASUS ProArt Studiobook 3D laptop
ASUS

ASUS is reviving 3D content, but it’s much different than the 3D we all enjoyed at theaters back in 2004 or from Acer in 2021. The all-new ASUS ProART StudioBook 16, announced at CES 2023, is a stunning glasses-free 3D laptop with an OLED display, and it’s surprisingly impressive.

ASUS always comes to CES with a slew of announcements, and this year is no different. While there are technically multiple OLED laptops with glasses-free 3D, like its new Vivobook Pro, we’ll be focusing on the ProART Studiobook 16 3D that we got to test out.

This is a stunning 16-inch 3.2K OLED laptop with all the bells and whistles. It’s a high-end performance laptop. However, with the flip of a button, it transforms into a 3D experience ASUS is calling Spatial Vision, which is a new lenticular lens system that not only features eye-tracking but delivers two different images or videos to your eyes.

We got to demo the ProArt Studiobook, and when it works, it works amazingly well. The glasses-free 3D experience is quite breathtaking on the OLED display. Being able to move your head and look around without losing the 3D effect, plus moving objects off the screen with an included air stylus, was quite fun.

The screen comprises multiple layers, including the OLED panel topped by an optical layer, a glass panel, the lenticular lens layer, a 2D/3D liquid switching layer, and more. Then, that’s all covered with an anti-reflective coated glass. Honestly, the experience is far more compelling than we initially expected.

Person using 3D functionality on the Asus ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED at CES 2023
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

As you move your head, the eye-tracking sensors keep up, and objects move in 3D. Technically any content can work with ASUS’ Spatial Vision, from apps, games, movies, and more.

Acer Bets That Gamers Will Sacrifice FPS for Glasses-Free 3D
RELATEDAcer Bets That Gamers Will Sacrifice FPS for Glasses-Free 3D

And while we didn’t try out any games, the demo was certainly impressive. The built-in ASUS dial left of the haptic touchpad is a nice touch, too, but ASUS didn’t say much about it.

3D tech aside, this is a top-end laptop with tons of power. Those interested in the ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED with 3D will be happy about the spec sheet. This laptop has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Intel’s latest 13th-Gen CPU, and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 line pushes all the stunning 2D and 3D graphics. Plus, it has the ASUS IceCool Pro thermal cooling technology.

You’ll also get up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 2-8TB of SSD storage, a 180-degree lay-flat hinged display, and a slew of ports for connectivity. These include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, SD Express, Ethernet, and more.

ASUS also promises military-grade durability for what will likely be a very expensive OLED laptop. We don’t have pricing or release information yet but stay tuned for more details.

Source: PRNewswire

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »