ASUS Brings Glasses-Free 3D to its OLED Laptops

ASUS is reviving 3D content, but it’s much different than the 3D we all enjoyed at theaters back in 2004 or from Acer in 2021. The all-new ASUS ProART StudioBook 16, announced at CES 2023, is a stunning glasses-free 3D laptop with an OLED display, and it’s surprisingly impressive.

ASUS always comes to CES with a slew of announcements, and this year is no different. While there are technically multiple OLED laptops with glasses-free 3D, like its new Vivobook Pro, we’ll be focusing on the ProART Studiobook 16 3D that we got to test out.

This is a stunning 16-inch 3.2K OLED laptop with all the bells and whistles. It’s a high-end performance laptop. However, with the flip of a button, it transforms into a 3D experience ASUS is calling Spatial Vision, which is a new lenticular lens system that not only features eye-tracking but delivers two different images or videos to your eyes.

We got to demo the ProArt Studiobook, and when it works, it works amazingly well. The glasses-free 3D experience is quite breathtaking on the OLED display. Being able to move your head and look around without losing the 3D effect, plus moving objects off the screen with an included air stylus, was quite fun.

The screen comprises multiple layers, including the OLED panel topped by an optical layer, a glass panel, the lenticular lens layer, a 2D/3D liquid switching layer, and more. Then, that’s all covered with an anti-reflective coated glass. Honestly, the experience is far more compelling than we initially expected.

As you move your head, the eye-tracking sensors keep up, and objects move in 3D. Technically any content can work with ASUS’ Spatial Vision, from apps, games, movies, and more.

And while we didn’t try out any games, the demo was certainly impressive. The built-in ASUS dial left of the haptic touchpad is a nice touch, too, but ASUS didn’t say much about it.

3D tech aside, this is a top-end laptop with tons of power. Those interested in the ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED with 3D will be happy about the spec sheet. This laptop has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, Intel’s latest 13th-Gen CPU, and NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 line pushes all the stunning 2D and 3D graphics. Plus, it has the ASUS IceCool Pro thermal cooling technology.

You’ll also get up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 2-8TB of SSD storage, a 180-degree lay-flat hinged display, and a slew of ports for connectivity. These include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, SD Express, Ethernet, and more.

ASUS also promises military-grade durability for what will likely be a very expensive OLED laptop. We don’t have pricing or release information yet but stay tuned for more details.