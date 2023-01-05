Razer Added Our Favorite Audio Technology to Its Soundbar

CES 2023 is bringing a lot of great new audio tech into our lives. The most impressive example of which is the Razer Leviathan V2 Pro. This beamforming PC soundbar features an infrared camera that detects where your head is and tracks it to deliver the best 3D spatial audio possible.

The concept behind the Leviathan is that it can detect your head movements and automatically adjust 3D audio beams in real-time to make sure that no matter where your head is positioned, you get the optimal sound experience. The beamforming surround sound tech is powered by AI and sends the sound directly to your ears for ultra-personalized sound. It reproduces headphone-like sound without needing to wear any gear on your head.

The Leviathan also features full RGP customization along with 30 lighting zones for dynamic in-game lighting effects. Additionally, you can adjust the lighting to your personal tastes using the Razer Audio App (iOS, Android).

Plus, the soundbar has a range of buttons you can use to manually control the speaker, including an audio equalizer, 3D Audio mode, power, source, and chroma mode buttons. Ports include the IR camera, power port, subwoofer output, 3.5mm headset, and USB-C jack.

The Leviathan V2 Pro beamforming PC soundbar will be available later this month for $400.