We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Jackery Debuts Its Biggest Portable Power Station Yet

The Jackery Explorer 3000 packs tons of power, wheels, and a handle.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Jackery 3000 power station by a lake.
Jackery

Portable power stations are great gadgets to have in an emergency, power outage, or for those going off-grid. And while I reviewed several large battery packs last year, to kick off 2023, Jackery announced its biggest and most powerful model yet at CES.

Like other large battery packs available on the market, the new Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro power station delivers over 3,000W of on-demand power. Seriously, that’s a lot of juice. It’ll be available as a standalone device or accompanied by solar panels with Jackery’s Solar Generator 3000 Pro package.

For those unaware, a portable power station is a battery pack, often the size of a small cooler, only loaded with battery cells instead of drinks. Portable power stations have several ports allowing you to power and charge phones, coffee machines, fans, drones, an electric grill, and more. Or, when it’s as big as the new Jackery Explorer 3000, you can even power an RV or trailer.

Jackery released a 2,000W machine last year, but this latest model is its most capable yet. It’s packed with tons of power, fast-charging ports, USB, and even a 30A RV outlet. However, those with a newer 50A RV may need an adapter.

Jackery Solar Generator 3000 Pro at a camp site.
Jackery

The new Jackery Explorer 3000 Pro (and Solar Generator 3000 Pro) can charge anything and everything thanks to 10 different ports, including four regular AC wall outlets, a 12V cigarette outlet, two USB-C PD fast charging ports, two USB-A (Quick Charge 3.0) ports, along with the 30A RV plug. Additionally, you’ll find additional pins on the rear for charging the power station itself or pairing it to the solar panels for charging outdoors with the sun.

Similar to other Jackery power stations, the new Explorer 3000 Pro has a large LCD display with helpful information about power input/output and easy carry handles on both sides. This new model features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing users to check battery levels or control plugged-in devices with the Jackery app. Additionally, with a machine this powerful, which weighs 62 lbs, Jackery added durable off-road wheels and a suitcase-style telescopic handle that pulls up from the top.

For comparison, many competing power stations weigh the same, or more, with less output power, making the Jackery 3000 Pro one of the lightest in its class. You can fast-charge the entire device from a wall outlet at home in around 2.5 hours or take advantage of Jackery’s 200W SolarSaga solar panels (up to 1200W input) when you’re off the grid.

Jackery has yet to share pricing or release date details, but we’ll update this post as we learn more.

