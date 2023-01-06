Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Focusrite Vocaster One Review: A One-Stop Shop for Content Creators
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Alexa to Help EV Owners Find a Charging Station

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
EVgo charging station located in a parking lot in South San Francisco Bay area.
Sundry Photography/Shutterstock.com

Amazon wants to help electric vehicle owners say goodbye to range anxiety. Starting later this year, Alexa will be able to guide you to any EV charging station in the United States. All you have to do is ask, “Alexa, find an EV charging station near me,” and your virtual assistant will navigate to the closest one.

There are more than 150,000 public chargers across in the United States. And now, Amazon has partnered with one of the nation’s largest fast-charging networks, EVgo, to help EV owners locate them–no matter where they are. Alexa will even be able to help you pay for your charge-up. Just say, “Alexa, pay for my charge,” when you use an EVgo public charging station.

What EV Charging Station Apps Do I Need on My Phone?
RELATEDWhat EV Charging Station Apps Do I Need on My Phone?

Amazon hasn’t released any firm details on when this new feature will roll out other than “later this year.” And, at least for now, the new charger finder will only be available to EV owners in the United States.

Range on is one of the primary things to consider when buying an EV. If you live in an area with plenty of charging stations, you shouldn’t have too much to worry about. There are around 53,000 charging stations across the United States. But, with more coming online as time passes, it’s becoming less of an issue as EV adoption rates rise. Knowing where they all are is essential to any EV owner.

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »