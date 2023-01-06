Alexa to Help EV Owners Find a Charging Station

Amazon wants to help electric vehicle owners say goodbye to range anxiety. Starting later this year, Alexa will be able to guide you to any EV charging station in the United States. All you have to do is ask, “Alexa, find an EV charging station near me,” and your virtual assistant will navigate to the closest one.

There are more than 150,000 public chargers across in the United States. And now, Amazon has partnered with one of the nation’s largest fast-charging networks, EVgo, to help EV owners locate them–no matter where they are. Alexa will even be able to help you pay for your charge-up. Just say, “Alexa, pay for my charge,” when you use an EVgo public charging station.

Amazon hasn’t released any firm details on when this new feature will roll out other than “later this year.” And, at least for now, the new charger finder will only be available to EV owners in the United States.

Range on is one of the primary things to consider when buying an EV. If you live in an area with plenty of charging stations, you shouldn’t have too much to worry about. There are around 53,000 charging stations across the United States. But, with more coming online as time passes, it’s becoming less of an issue as EV adoption rates rise. Knowing where they all are is essential to any EV owner.