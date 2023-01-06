Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Here’s a Sneak Peek at LEGO’s Upcoming ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Set

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT.

1 min read
A banner advertising LEGO IDEAS' Dungeons and Dragons competition.
LEGO

After a long voting process, LEGO IDEAS has crowned a winner for its “50 Years of Dungeons and Dragons” competition. The winning model, designed by BoltBricks, managed eek past four other finalists and will become an official LEGO set.

Note: The images in this article are of a fan model made by BoltBricks. This model won the LEGO IDEAS design competition, and it will be made into a real LEGO set. That said, the final product will look different from BoltBricks’ fan model.
The fully assembled from the DRAGON'S KEEP: JOURNEY'S END competition set.
These are images of BoltBuilds' competition LEGO model. The final 'Dungeons and Dragons' LEGO model will look different. BoltBuilds / LEGO
A view of the small cave in the side of the from the DRAGON'S KEEP: JOURNEY'S END competition set.
These are images of BoltBuilds' competition LEGO model. The final 'Dungeons and Dragons' LEGO model will look different. BoltBuilds / LEGO
A birds-eye view of the from the DRAGON'S KEEP: JOURNEY'S END competition set.
These are images of BoltBuilds' competition LEGO model. The final 'Dungeons and Dragons' LEGO model will look different. BoltBuilds / LEGO
A green dragon from the DRAGON'S KEEP: JOURNEY'S END competition set.
These are images of BoltBuilds' competition LEGO model. The final 'Dungeons and Dragons' LEGO model will look different. BoltBuilds / LEGO
LEGO minifigs and a purple monster from the from the DRAGON'S KEEP: JOURNEY'S END competition set.
These are images of BoltBuilds' competition LEGO model. The final 'Dungeons and Dragons' LEGO model will look different. BoltBuilds / LEGO
The “Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End” fan model contains just under 3,000 pieces. It’s a very robust design—a large green dragon sits at the top of a tower, flanked by a small tavern, a dungeon, and a cave. (By the way, a purple people eater is hiding in the cave. What, is that not the right name?)

All of these scenes are interconnected so you can use the “Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End” during actual DND games. Plus, you can create new routes for each game using the included doors. Additionally, this fan model uses five minifigs to represent some of the character classes in DND.

Like all LEGO IDEAS winners, this design will change before it launches as an official product. LEGO hasn’t announced a release date, but presumably, this set will launch when the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie comes out in March of 2023.

By the way, you can view all entries for this competition at the LEGO IDEAS website.

Source: LEGO

