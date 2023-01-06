Here’s a Sneak Peek at LEGO’s Upcoming ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Set

After a long voting process, LEGO IDEAS has crowned a winner for its “50 Years of Dungeons and Dragons” competition. The winning model, designed by BoltBricks, managed eek past four other finalists and will become an official LEGO set.

Note: The images in this article are of a fan model made by BoltBricks. This model won the LEGO IDEAS design competition, and it will be made into a real LEGO set. That said, the final product will look different from BoltBricks’ fan model.

The “Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End” fan model contains just under 3,000 pieces. It’s a very robust design—a large green dragon sits at the top of a tower, flanked by a small tavern, a dungeon, and a cave. (By the way, a purple people eater is hiding in the cave. What, is that not the right name?)

All of these scenes are interconnected so you can use the “Dragon’s Keep: Journey’s End” during actual DND games. Plus, you can create new routes for each game using the included doors. Additionally, this fan model uses five minifigs to represent some of the character classes in DND.

Like all LEGO IDEAS winners, this design will change before it launches as an official product. LEGO hasn’t announced a release date, but presumably, this set will launch when the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie comes out in March of 2023.

By the way, you can view all entries for this competition at the LEGO IDEAS website.