Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Focusrite Vocaster One Review: A One-Stop Shop for Content Creators
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Razer’s New Webcam Is Totally Overkill, but We Love It

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra with a ring light.
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

Along with its impressive beamforming speaker, Razer debuted a new 4K webcam at CES 2023. And man, this thing is total overkill—the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra shoots uncompressed 4K 24FPS video, it has the largest sensor of any webcam, and it uses AI to achieve several image-enhancing effects.

From a technical standpoint, the Kiyo Pro Ultra should offer a higher-quality image than competing 4K webcams. The Elgato Facecam Pro shoots 4K 60FPS video, for example, but it’s compressed video, meaning that some of the clarity, detail, and vibrance is sacrificed to reduce file size or processing requirements.

We tested the Kiyo Pro Ultra in person at CES. And we were very impressed. The video feed is clear, sharp, and vibrant. Setting the webcam to 1080p 60FPS allows you to capture video with HDR, and there are settings for face tracking and a bokeh effect (both of which look quite nice).

1 of 5
A closeup of the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra lens.
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra with its shutter closed in privacy mode.
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
A profile photo of the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra.
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
Examples of the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra's HDR and bokeh effects.
Razer
A closeup illustration of the Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra.
Razer
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5

Clearly, Razer is aiming for content creators. This is the kind of webcam you buy instead of a DSLR (which is probably why the Kiyo Pro Ultra looks like a big fat camera lens). It even has a built-in omnidirectional microphone, and the lens can twist closed for privacy.

Do You Really Need a 4K Webcam?
RELATEDDo You Really Need a 4K Webcam?

But is this a meaningful upgrade over the Razer Kiyo Pro? Well, it depends on how you plan to use your webcam. I wouldn’t necessarily buy something like this for video calls or livestreams, for example, because platforms like Zoom and Twitch don’t support 4K video.

That said, the bokeh and face tracking features can still come in handy in video meetings or livestreams. And because this camera has such a large sensor, it may look better than the competition even at a 1080p resolution. This is something we’ll have to test in a future review.

The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra is available elusively at the Razer website. It costs a whopping $300, exactly $100 more than the Razer Kiyo Pro.

Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra

The Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra shoots DSLR-quality uncompressed 4K 24FPS footage, placing it far above the competition. It’s an impressive product for content creation or livestreaming.

Razer
READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »