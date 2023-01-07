Buying Guides
The New LEGO Ford GT Is a Supercar You Can Afford

Hit your living room race track with the LEGO 2022 Ford GT.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
2022 LEGO Ford GT
LEGO

The LEGO Technic garage is back with another stunning build, and it’s the impressive new 2022 Ford GT in LEGO form. Considering the real thing costs around $500,000, this is a Supercar you might actually be able to afford.

While we loved the LEGO Ferarri Daytona last summer and the LEGO Technic Ferarri 488 GTE a few years ago, this new Ford GT from LEGO is one of our favorites yet. It is a 1:12th scale model with moving pistons in the EcoBoost V6 engine and adjustable independent rear suspension.

LEGO Ford GT front end
LEGO
LEGO Ford GT displayed on a shelf.
LEGO
LEGO Ford GT side view
LEGO
Then, like most other beautifully crafted LEGO cars, the Ford GT has a hood and doors that open, moving headlights, front steering, and an active spoiler. The kit consists of 1466 pieces, retail for $120, and will be available in March.

As for size, the new LEGO Ford GT is 15 inches long and 6 inches wide. Plus, being a low-profile supercar, it only sits about 3.5 inches high. It’s not quite as intricate as some LEGO builds, but it’ll still be a fun project, considering how many LEGO bricks it comes with.

The aggressive stance and rear mufflers sure look great on this LEGO kit. Remember that while $119 is pretty expensive for a toy, similar LEGO supercar models can cost well over $300, making it an excellent option for fans.

The new LEGO Ford GT will be available on March 1st from the link below.

LEGO Ford GT

Most people can’t afford the new 2022 Ford GT Supercar, but you can get your own from LEGO for only $119.

Shop Now
