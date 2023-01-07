The New LEGO Ford GT Is a Supercar You Can Afford

The LEGO Technic garage is back with another stunning build, and it’s the impressive new 2022 Ford GT in LEGO form. Considering the real thing costs around $500,000, this is a Supercar you might actually be able to afford.
While we loved the LEGO Ferarri Daytona last summer and the LEGO Technic Ferarri 488 GTE a few years ago, this new Ford GT from LEGO is one of our favorites yet. It is a 1:12th scale model with moving pistons in the EcoBoost V6 engine and adjustable independent rear suspension.
Then, like most other beautifully crafted LEGO cars, the Ford GT has a hood and doors that open, moving headlights, front steering, and an active spoiler. The kit consists of 1466 pieces, retail for $120, and will be available in March.
As for size, the new LEGO Ford GT is 15 inches long and 6 inches wide. Plus, being a low-profile supercar, it only sits about 3.5 inches high. It’s not quite as intricate as some LEGO builds, but it’ll still be a fun project, considering how many LEGO bricks it comes with.
The aggressive stance and rear mufflers sure look great on this LEGO kit. Remember that while $119 is pretty expensive for a toy, similar LEGO supercar models can cost well over $300, making it an excellent option for fans.
The new LEGO Ford GT will be available on March 1st from the link below.
