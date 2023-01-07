Kensington’s New Mechanical Keyboard Is for Professionals, Not Gamers

You love the feeling of a mechanical keyboard, but you need something that’s sleek and professional. Well, the upcoming Kensington MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent mechanical keyboard might be the answer to your problem. Despite the complicated name, this is a straightforward mechanical keyboard with features that actually matter.

According to Kensington, this keyboard is intended for professionals who need a great typing experience without all the noise. Its QuietType keys use Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile Switches for a near-silent experience. Plus, the laser-etched ABS keycap and sealed IPX4 spill-proof design guarantee that this keyboard will last for a long time. (Kensington even says that “common household disinfectants” won’t affect this keyboard’s appearance.)

The QuietType Pro Silent keyboard supports a wired or wireless connection. Kensington claims that the battery will last “90+” hours even with the adjustable white backlight at 100%. And for those of you who spend a lot of time in video calls, this keyboard provides dedicated camera and audio controls. (There are also reprogrammable hotkeys, which support macros and profiles through Kensington Konnect.)

Kensington will launch the QuietType Pro Silent mechanical keyboard in “late Q1.” It works with both Windows and macOS. Pricing is unknown, unfortunately.