Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Focusrite Vocaster One Review: A One-Stop Shop for Content Creators
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Kensington’s New Mechanical Keyboard Is for Professionals, Not Gamers

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A top-down view of the Kensington MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard.
Kensington

You love the feeling of a mechanical keyboard, but you need something that’s sleek and professional. Well, the upcoming Kensington MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent mechanical keyboard might be the answer to your problem. Despite the complicated name, this is a straightforward mechanical keyboard with features that actually matter.

According to Kensington, this keyboard is intended for professionals who need a great typing experience without all the noise. Its QuietType keys use Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile Switches for a near-silent experience. Plus, the laser-etched ABS keycap and sealed IPX4 spill-proof design guarantee that this keyboard will last for a long time. (Kensington even says that “common household disinfectants” won’t affect this keyboard’s appearance.)

Moonlander Mark I Review: The Ultimate Ergonomic Keyboard
RELATEDMoonlander Mark I Review: The Ultimate Ergonomic Keyboard

The QuietType Pro Silent keyboard supports a wired or wireless connection. Kensington claims that the battery will last “90+” hours even with the adjustable white backlight at 100%. And for those of you who spend a lot of time in video calls, this keyboard provides dedicated camera and audio controls. (There are also reprogrammable hotkeys, which support macros and profiles through Kensington Konnect.)

Kensington will launch the QuietType Pro Silent mechanical keyboard in “late Q1.” It works with both Windows and macOS. Pricing is unknown, unfortunately.

Source: Kensington

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »