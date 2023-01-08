The Razer Edge 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld Is Ridiculously Expensive

You can game on the go, but it'll cost ya.

Razer started teasing its all-new Edge 5G cloud gaming handheld back in September, then released more details a month later. Finally, this week at CES 2023, Verizon and Razer co-announced it’ll be available later this month, and it’s pretty expensive.

While gamers have plenty of portable game consoles to choose from, like the Logitech G handheld, the Steam Deck, or a Nintendo Switch, the Razer Edge 5G works anywhere, thanks to Verizon. Plus, it packs high-end specs, a beautiful screen, and console-level controls.

You’ll be able to get the Razer Edge (yes, Razer finally used a name we all expected from the brand) from Verizon or Razer starting January 26th. The Wi-Fi model runs $399, but unfortunately, you’ll need to spend a lot more if you want to game on the go. So what do you get for the price? Well, a pretty decent gaming device.

The Razer Edge 5G packs a stunning 6.8-inch 2400×1080 AMOLED 144Hz display, which is far better than the Steam Deck. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming platform chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus it packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Other specs include two-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, two digital mics, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Verizon Ultra wideband 5G, and the Razer Kishi Pro 2 controller. It’s a pretty capable little device, that’s for sure.

As you can probably tell, the idea is to play cloud games over Wi-Fi or Verizon’s fast 5G network. It supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Steam Link if you’re around a gaming PC, as well as Android apps and games.

Verizon is asking $600 for the 5G version outright, or gamers can spend $10 per month for 36 months on a finance plan. However, that only gets you the Edge itself, and you’ll still need a 5G tablet data plan to game anywhere and everywhere. Those retail between $20 and $30 per month, depending on how much data you need.

So while the Razer Edge 5G looks pretty great, if you want to game on the go, it’ll be costly. Doing some quick math, you’ll spend between $400-$600 on the device, and with Verizon’s fast unlimited 5G plan for $30 per month, a year of data will run another $360.

That all said, get yours starting January 26th.