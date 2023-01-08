Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Focusrite Vocaster One Review: A One-Stop Shop for Content Creators
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Razer Edge 5G Cloud Gaming Handheld Is Ridiculously Expensive

You can game on the go, but it'll cost ya.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Razer Edge 5G Gaming handheld with Verizon.
Razer / Verizon

Razer started teasing its all-new Edge 5G cloud gaming handheld back in September, then released more details a month later. Finally, this week at CES 2023, Verizon and Razer co-announced it’ll be available later this month, and it’s pretty expensive.

While gamers have plenty of portable game consoles to choose from, like the Logitech G handheld, the Steam Deck, or a Nintendo Switch, the Razer Edge 5G works anywhere, thanks to Verizon. Plus, it packs high-end specs, a beautiful screen, and console-level controls.

You’ll be able to get the Razer Edge (yes, Razer finally used a name we all expected from the brand) from Verizon or Razer starting January 26th. The Wi-Fi model runs $399, but unfortunately, you’ll need to spend a lot more if you want to game on the go. So what do you get for the price? Well, a pretty decent gaming device.

Razer Edge 5G detached from the controller.
Razer

The Razer Edge 5G packs a stunning 6.8-inch 2400×1080 AMOLED 144Hz display, which is far better than the Steam Deck. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming platform chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus it packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

Other specs include two-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, two digital mics, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Verizon Ultra wideband 5G, and the Razer Kishi Pro 2 controller. It’s a pretty capable little device, that’s for sure.

Razer's Kishi Controller Is the Best Android Gamepad I've Ever Used
RELATEDRazer's Kishi Controller Is the Best Android Gamepad I've Ever Used

As you can probably tell, the idea is to play cloud games over Wi-Fi or Verizon’s fast 5G network. It supports Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVIDIA GeForce Now, Steam Link if you’re around a gaming PC, as well as Android apps and games.

Verizon is asking $600 for the 5G version outright, or gamers can spend $10 per month for 36 months on a finance plan. However, that only gets you the Edge itself, and you’ll still need a 5G tablet data plan to game anywhere and everywhere. Those retail between $20 and $30 per month, depending on how much data you need.

So while the Razer Edge 5G looks pretty great, if you want to game on the go, it’ll be costly. Doing some quick math, you’ll spend between $400-$600 on the device, and with Verizon’s fast unlimited 5G plan for $30 per month, a year of data will run another $360.

That all said, get yours starting January 26th.

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »