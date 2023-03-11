The Best Stud Finders of 2023

By now you’re probably wondering,”…and what are the best stud finders I can find?” Not to worry, we anticipated that and did the heavy lifting for you. We found the best stud finders to help you nail whatever it is you want to hang without drilling through electric wires or leaving multiple drill holes on your walls.

What to Look for In a Stud Finder

When looking to buy a stud finder, there are key things to look out for. These will help you to ensure that you’re buying only the best stud finders that money can buy and that you get the most bang for your buck. They include the following:

Sensor Type : Stud finders use electronic or manual sensors. Electronic stud finders are easy to use, accurate, efficient, and often sport LCD displays. Manual stud finders, on the other hand, are great and affordable but may require some prior know-how and expertise.

: Stud finders use electronic or manual sensors. Electronic stud finders are easy to use, accurate, efficient, and often sport LCD displays. Manual stud finders, on the other hand, are great and affordable but may require some prior know-how and expertise. Detectable Material : Most standard stud finders can either detect wood or metal or both. Some of the best stud finders can also detect pipes, live wires, and even movement by pests or rodents. Some also work with painted walls, wood flooring, plath, etc.

: Most standard stud finders can either detect wood or metal or both. Some of the best stud finders can also detect pipes, live wires, and even movement by pests or rodents. Some also work with painted walls, wood flooring, plath, etc. Detection Depth : Different stud finders can detect different studs at different depths. While some can only detect studs that are 0.5 inches deep, others like the WALABOT DIY 2 can reach scan depths of up to four inches.

: Different stud finders can detect different studs at different depths. While some can only detect studs that are 0.5 inches deep, others like the WALABOT DIY 2 can reach scan depths of up to four inches. Finder Type : Stud finders with edge and center detection capabilities are often the best. They help to eliminate the guesswork and literally make it easy to nail it. The best stud finders often support edge and center detection.

: Stud finders with edge and center detection capabilities are often the best. They help to eliminate the guesswork and literally make it easy to nail it. The best stud finders often support edge and center detection. Ease of Use: Sometimes finding a stud can be tasking. Don’t add to it by trying to use a stud finder that is difficult to use. The best stud finders are often ergonomic, lightweight, portable, and easy to use.

Best Overall: Franklin Sensors T6 Professional Stud Finder

Pros ✓ Six sensors, six precision LEDs, and up to 1.5 inches detection depth

Six sensors, six precision LEDs, and up to 1.5 inches detection depth ✓ Detects wood/metal studs, no calibration required

Detects wood/metal studs, no calibration required ✓ Portable, lightweight, and easy to use Cons ✗ No LCD display

No LCD display ✗ Batteries not included

Whether you’re remodeling your house or carrying out some DIY projects (see the best tools for DIY projects), one of the best stud finders to help you find studs and avoid electric wires is the Franklin Sensors T6 Professional Stud Finder. While most other stud finders feature one or two sensors, the ProTensor T6 features six sensors with which it can detect wood and metal studs.

It also comes fitted with six precision LEDs spaced a half inch apart for improved edge and center detection. This simple and proficient stud finder is easy to use, does not require calibration, and can reach a maximum detection depth of 1.5 inches. Measuring 10 x 8 x 3 inches and weighing 5.6 ounces, it is lightweight, portable, and also well-priced.

Best Overall Franklin Sensors T6 Professional Stud Finder Get up to 6x better stud detection accuracy with the Franklin Sensors T6 Pro Stud Finder.

Best With LCD Display: JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Detector

Pros ✓ 5-in-1 scanning modes with up to 2.36 inches detection depth and LCD display

5-in-1 scanning modes with up to 2.36 inches detection depth and LCD display ✓ Detects wood, metal wires, and pipes with auto-calibration

Detects wood, metal wires, and pipes with auto-calibration ✓ Edge and center detection plus multi-surface support Cons ✗ Requires battery (included)

Whereas the ProTensor 6 lacks an LCD display, the JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Detector is one of the best stud finders with an LCD display. Resembling a walkie-talkie, this stud finder features five different scanning modes with varying detection depths up to a maximum of 2.36 inches. It supports live wire detection in all scanning modes by default.

Battery-powered (see the best rechargeable batteries), it also features push buttons and a large easy-to-read LCD display. Using high-precision auto-calibration and an intelligent microprocessor chip, it can accurately detect wood, metal, wiring, and piping. It supports edge and center detection and works on different surfaces such as lath, wallpaper, wood flooring, and painted walls, among others.

Best With LCD Display JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Detector Use all five scanning modes of the JAXWQ Stud Finder to detect studs up to 2.36 inches deep on LCD.

Best Premium: WALABOT DIY 2 Advanced Stud Finder and Wall Scanner

Pros ✓ Up to four inches of depth detection

Up to four inches of depth detection ✓ Detects wood, metal wires, pipes, and even pests

Detects wood, metal wires, pipes, and even pests ✓ Edge and center detection plus mobile app support Cons ✗ Pretty pricey

Pretty pricey ✗ Only scans drywall

While the ProTensor 6 and the JAXWQ stud finders are pretty affordable (at under $30 each), the WALABOT DIY 2 Stud Finder is plenty pricey in comparison. Although you don’t have to buy expensive stud finders, the premium options come with premium features. So, if you want extra bells and whistles (not just an alarm beep), then get the WALABOT DIY 2 Advanced Stud Finder.

This Wi-Fi-enabled and rechargeable stud finder features an In-Wall Imager that lets you see inside your wall. It can detect wood, metal, pipes, wires, and even pests up to a depth of four inches. It also supports edge and center detection. Its mobile app works with iPhone 7 (and later) and Android 9 (and up). It measures 9.1 x 9.1 x 9.1 inches and weighs 8.1 ounces.

Best Premium WALABOT DIY 2 Advanced Stud Finder and Wall Scanner See studs inside the wall with the premium WALABOT DIY 2 Stud Finder's In-Wall Imager.

Best Budget: Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Leveler

Pros ✓ No frills, no batteries, no hassle, easy to use

No frills, no batteries, no hassle, easy to use ✓ No worrying about calibration

No worrying about calibration ✓ Works with multiple wall types as long as it contains metal like nails or screws Cons ✗ Only finds metal studs or wood studs with nails or screws

While the WALABOT DIY 2 Stud Finder is pretty pricey, the Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Leveler, on the other hand, is our best budget stud finder recommendation. It is even more affordable than the already affordable duo of the Pro Tensor T6 and JAXWQ 5-in-1 stud finders. And it’s super easy to use with a scan depth of about half an inch.

This multipurpose stud finder uses powerful rare earth magnets and also doubles as a leveler and a metal detector for locating screws, nails, and metal studs on drywall, plaster, particleboard, lathe, etc. It latches on to the metal once found, freeing your hands to multitask. It measures 0.75 x 3.5 x 5.5 inches and weighs 2.24 ounces.

Best Budget Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Leveler Never look down on the price or simplicity of the small but mighty-efficient Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder.

Best for Professionals: Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro

Pros ✓ 13 different sensors for high-accuracy detection up to 1.6 inches

13 different sensors for high-accuracy detection up to 1.6 inches ✓ High-precision LEDs with simultaneous edge and center detection

High-precision LEDs with simultaneous edge and center detection ✓ Double and irregular stud detection Cons ✗ Batteries not included

Batteries not included ✗ No LCD display

If you’re a professional remodeler or handyman looking for the best stud finders for work, the Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro is a good buy. It’s one of the best stud finders for professionals. While the Franklin ProTensor T6 features six sensors, the FS710 Pro features 13 different sensors for even more accurate stud detection.

Speaking of detection, this easy-to-use professional stud finder can detect wood and metal studs up to a depth of 1.6 inches. It also features precision LEDs spaced a half inch apart that also help with simultaneous edge and center detection. The FS710 Pro can also detect double studs and other irregular stud configurations that other stud finders just can’t find.