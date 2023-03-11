Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Grelife 24in Oscillating Space Heater Review: Comfort and Functionality Combined
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Razer Blade 18 (2023 GeForce RTX 4060) Review: A True Desktop Replacement
1Password Password Manager Review: One Password to Rule Them All?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

The Best Stud Finders of 2023

ungvar/Shutterstock.com
🕚 Updated March 2023
Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko
Freelance Writer

Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 6 min read

Finding the stud is the most important aspect of mounting a TV, hanging a floating shelf, or a piece of artwork. To do so, you can either choose to play the guessing game or go get yourself a big ol' stud finder. If you chose the latter, make sure to buy only the best stud finders.

Scroll Table to Left
  Best Overall Best With LCD Display Best Premium Best Budget Best for Professionals
 
  Franklin
Franklin Sensors T6 Professional Stud Finder 		JAXWQ
JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Detector 		WALABOT
WALABOT DIY 2 Advanced Stud Finder and Wall Scanner 		Vuaghan
Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Leveler 		Franklin
Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro
 
Amazon

$24.95
$40.18 Save 38%
Amazon

$29.99
$39.99 Save 25%
Amazon

$189.95
 
Amazon

$14.95
 
Amazon

$54.95
 

Our SummaryGet up to 6x better stud detection accuracy with the Franklin Sensors T6 Pro Stud Finder.Use all five scanning modes of the JAXWQ Stud Finder to detect studs up to 2.36 inches deep on LCD.See studs inside the wall with the premium WALABOT DIY 2 Stud Finder’s In-Wall Imager.Never look down on the price or simplicity of the small but mighty-efficient Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder.With up to 13 different sensors, the Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro is hands down one of the best stud finders for work.
Pros✓ Six sensors, six precision LEDs, and up to 1.5 inches detection depth.
✓ Detects wood/metal studs, no calibration required.
✓ Portable, lightweight, and easy to use.		✓ 5-in-1 scanning modes with up to 2.36 inches detection depth and LCD display.
✓Detects wood, metal wires, and pipes with auto-calibration.
✓Edge and center detection plus multi-surface support.		✓ Up to four inches of detection depth.
✓ Detects wood, metal wires, pipes, and even pests.
✓ Edge and center detection plus mobile app support.		✓No frills, no batteries, no hassle, easy to use.
✓No worrying about calibration.
✓Works with multiple wall types as long as it contains metal like nails or screws.		✓13 different sensors for high-accuracy detection up to 1.6 inches.
✓High-precision LEDs with simultaneous edge and center detection.
✓Double and irregular stud detection.
Cons✗ No LCD display
✗ Batteries not included.		✗ Requires battery (included)✗ Pretty pricey.
✗ Only scans drywall.		✗Only finds metal studs or wood studs with nails or screws.✗Batteries not included.
✗No LCD display.
Scroll Table to Right
Review Geek's expert staff has decades of experience testing and reviewing products. Our recommendations come from countless hours of digging into every product to find its strengths and weaknesses. We then compare that with other related products to help you find the best one for your needs. All of our reviews and product recommendations are done without bias, and we never accept payment in exchange for a review or recommendation. Read More »
Table of Contents

What to Look for In a Stud Finder
Best Overall: Franklin Sensors T6 Professional Stud Finder
Best With LCD Display: JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Detector
Best Premium: WALABOT DIY 2 Advanced Stud Finder and Wall Scanner
Best Budget: Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Leveler
Best for Professionals: Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro

The Best Stud Finders of 2023

A man finding a stud in a wall with the assistance of a stud finder.
ungvar/Shutterstock.com

By now you’re probably wondering,”…and what are the best stud finders I can find?” Not to worry, we anticipated that and did the heavy lifting for you. We found the best stud finders to help you nail whatever it is you want to hang without drilling through electric wires or leaving multiple drill holes on your walls.

What to Look for In a Stud Finder

When looking to buy a stud finder, there are key things to look out for. These will help you to ensure that you’re buying only the best stud finders that money can buy and that you get the most bang for your buck. They include the following:

  • Sensor Type: Stud finders use electronic or manual sensors. Electronic stud finders are easy to use, accurate, efficient, and often sport LCD displays. Manual stud finders, on the other hand, are great and affordable but may require some prior know-how and expertise.
  • Detectable Material: Most standard stud finders can either detect wood or metal or both. Some of the best stud finders can also detect pipes, live wires, and even movement by pests or rodents. Some also work with painted walls, wood flooring, plath, etc.
  • Detection Depth: Different stud finders can detect different studs at different depths. While some can only detect studs that are 0.5 inches deep, others like the WALABOT DIY 2 can reach scan depths of up to four inches.
  • Finder Type: Stud finders with edge and center detection capabilities are often the best. They help to eliminate the guesswork and literally make it easy to nail it. The best stud finders often support edge and center detection.
  • Ease of Use: Sometimes finding a stud can be tasking. Don’t add to it by trying to use a stud finder that is difficult to use. The best stud finders are often ergonomic, lightweight, portable, and easy to use.

Best Overall: Franklin Sensors T6 Professional Stud Finder

Franklin Tensors T6 Pro Stud Finder and Detector on a white background.
Franklin

Pros

  • Six sensors, six precision LEDs, and up to 1.5 inches detection depth
  • Detects wood/metal studs, no calibration required
  • Portable, lightweight, and easy to use

Cons

  • No LCD display
  • Batteries not included

Whether you’re remodeling your house or carrying out some DIY projects (see the best tools for DIY projects), one of the best stud finders to help you find studs and avoid electric wires is the Franklin Sensors T6 Professional Stud Finder. While most other stud finders feature one or two sensors, the ProTensor T6 features six sensors with which it can detect wood and metal studs.

It also comes fitted with six precision LEDs spaced a half inch apart for improved edge and center detection. This simple and proficient stud finder is easy to use, does not require calibration, and can reach a maximum detection depth of 1.5 inches. Measuring 10 x 8 x 3 inches and weighing 5.6 ounces, it is lightweight, portable, and also well-priced.

Best Overall

Franklin Sensors T6 Professional Stud Finder

Get up to 6x better stud detection accuracy with the Franklin Sensors T6 Pro Stud Finder.

Amazon

$24.95
$40.18 Save 38%

Best With LCD Display: JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Detector

JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Finder andDetector on a white background.
JAXWQ

Pros

  • 5-in-1 scanning modes with up to 2.36 inches detection depth and LCD display
  • Detects wood, metal wires, and pipes with auto-calibration
  • Edge and center detection plus multi-surface support

Cons

  • Requires battery (included)

Whereas the ProTensor 6 lacks an LCD display, the JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Detector is one of the best stud finders with an LCD display. Resembling a walkie-talkie, this stud finder features five different scanning modes with varying detection depths up to a maximum of 2.36 inches. It supports live wire detection in all scanning modes by default.

Battery-powered (see the best rechargeable batteries), it also features push buttons and a large easy-to-read LCD display. Using high-precision auto-calibration and an intelligent microprocessor chip, it can accurately detect wood, metal, wiring, and piping. It supports edge and center detection and works on different surfaces such as lath, wallpaper, wood flooring, and painted walls, among others.

Best With LCD Display

JAXWQ 5-in-1 Stud Detector

Use all five scanning modes of the JAXWQ Stud Finder to detect studs up to 2.36 inches deep on LCD.

Amazon

$29.99
$39.99 Save 25%

Best Premium: WALABOT DIY 2 Advanced Stud Finder and Wall Scanner

WALABOT DIY 2 Stud Finder and Detector on a white background
WALABOT

Pros

  • Up to four inches of depth detection
  • Detects wood, metal wires, pipes, and even pests
  • Edge and center detection plus mobile app support

Cons

  • Pretty pricey
  • Only scans drywall

While the ProTensor 6 and the JAXWQ stud finders are pretty affordable (at under $30 each), the WALABOT DIY 2 Stud Finder is plenty pricey in comparison. Although you don’t have to buy expensive stud finders, the premium options come with premium features. So, if you want extra bells and whistles (not just an alarm beep), then get the WALABOT DIY 2 Advanced Stud Finder.

This Wi-Fi-enabled and rechargeable stud finder features an In-Wall Imager that lets you see inside your wall. It can detect wood, metal, pipes, wires, and even pests up to a depth of four inches. It also supports edge and center detection. Its mobile app works with iPhone 7 (and later) and Android 9 (and up). It measures 9.1 x 9.1 x 9.1 inches and weighs 8.1 ounces.

Best Premium

WALABOT DIY 2 Advanced Stud Finder and Wall Scanner

See studs inside the wall with the premium WALABOT DIY 2 Stud Finder's In-Wall Imager.

Amazon

$189.95
 

 

Best Budget: Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Leveler

Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Detector on a white background.
Vaughan

Pros

  • No frills, no batteries, no hassle, easy to use
  • No worrying about calibration
  • Works with multiple wall types as long as it contains metal like nails or screws

Cons

  • Only finds metal studs or wood studs with nails or screws

While the WALABOT DIY 2 Stud Finder is pretty pricey, the Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Leveler, on the other hand, is our best budget stud finder recommendation. It is even more affordable than the already affordable duo of the Pro Tensor T6 and JAXWQ 5-in-1 stud finders. And it’s super easy to use with a scan depth of about half an inch.

This multipurpose stud finder uses powerful rare earth magnets and also doubles as a leveler and a metal detector for locating screws, nails, and metal studs on drywall, plaster, particleboard, lathe, etc. It latches on to the metal once found, freeing your hands to multitask. It measures 0.75 x 3.5 x 5.5 inches and weighs 2.24 ounces.

Best Budget

Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder and Leveler

Never look down on the price or simplicity of the small but mighty-efficient Vaughan Magnetic Stud Finder.

Amazon

$14.95
 

Macy's

$14.95
 

Best for Professionals: Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro

Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro Stud Finder and Detector on a white background.
Franklin

Pros

  • 13 different sensors for high-accuracy detection up to 1.6 inches
  • High-precision LEDs with simultaneous edge and center detection
  • Double and irregular stud detection

Cons

  • Batteries not included
  • No LCD display

If you’re a professional remodeler or handyman looking for the best stud finders for work, the Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro is a good buy. It’s one of the best stud finders for professionals. While the Franklin ProTensor T6 features six sensors, the FS710 Pro features 13 different sensors for even more accurate stud detection.

Speaking of detection, this easy-to-use professional stud finder can detect wood and metal studs up to a depth of 1.6 inches. It also features precision LEDs spaced a half inch apart that also help with simultaneous edge and center detection. The FS710 Pro can also detect double studs and other irregular stud configurations that other stud finders just can’t find.

Best for Professionals

Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro Stud Finder

With up to 13 different sensors, the Franklin Sensors FS710 Pro is hands down one of the best stud finders for work.

Amazon

$54.95
 

READ NEXT
Joy Okumoko Joy Okumoko
Joy Okumoko has been writing about Android, phones, browsers, the internet, and technology in general for over two years. She writes for Review Geek and has written for MakeUseOf, KnowTechie, and MakeTechEasier. Read Full Bio »