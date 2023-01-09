Buying Guides
Apple’s “Reality Pro” VR Headset Might Have a Release Window

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Apple View AR/VR headset fan-made
Ian Zelbo

After years of reports and rumors, Apple’s highly anticipated mixed-reality VR headset could finally debut this Spring. In May, the company demonstrated a version of the headset to its board of directors, then we heard rumors of its “RealityOS” software, and now new reports suggest a June release date.

Last year, more information started to surface about Apple’s high-end headset. The device could cost anywhere from $2,000 to upwards of $3,000, pack dual 8K screens, and have much to offer compared to the Meta Quest Pro.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who’s shared several details about the AR/VR headset, Apple is aiming for an early Spring announcement ahead of WWDC and could release the “Reality Pro” mixed reality headset in the fall.

Apple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset Is Bonkers
RELATEDApple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset Is Bonkers

It sounds like Apple is all-in on the “Reality” branding. Initially, sources suggested the VR headset would run on “realityOS,” but that got changed to “xrOS,” which stands for extended reality. And now, if the latest information is correct, the all-new Apple Reality Pro headset could start shipping to customers as early as June.

In the report, Gurman says the prototype hardware still needs some work, which is why the original January timeline got pushed back. However, he believes a small number of headsets are already in a small number of developers’ hands for testing, suggesting the release window is better on track this time around.

Interestingly enough, due to delays and some “kinks” in the hardware and software, Apple reportedly “roped in resources” from other departments at the company. As a result, other projects or planned improvements to iOS17 will face delays. This means that Apple’s putting most of its effort into the new AR/VR headset.

HTC's New Vive XR Elite VR Takes on Meta Quest Pro
RELATEDHTC's New Vive XR Elite VR Takes on Meta Quest Pro

For those unaware, Apple’s mixed reality headset could have a lot more to offer than Meta’s Quest Pro, which is a VR product. With mixed reality, the headset can change the user’s environment and overlay content into the real world rather than replacing it entirely. It’ll also need to compete with the new HTC Vive XR Elite.

With such a significant product release, it’s hard to know what to expect. That said, it sounds like Apple’s Reality Pro headset could be here sooner than later.

via Bloomberg

