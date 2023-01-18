Rad Power Bikes RadTrike Review: Stable 3-Wheeled Fun

7/10 ? 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage

The electric bike market is getting more crowded by the day, and many options look the same, which is why I was excited to try the new RadTrike. A three-wheeled ebike from Rad Power Bikes that promises a stable, comfortable, yet enjoyable ride.

If you’re looking for something that combines the power of an electric bike with the confidence and stability of three wheels, this is for you. The RadTrike is a stylish Class 2 bike with countless benefits for accessibility.

And while it’s not quite as big as expected, the $2,499 e-trike has plenty of bells and whistles, like reverse mode, a parking brake for safety, and a powerful 750W motor to propel you forward for up to 55 miles per charge.

I’ve taken the RadTrike on several trips to the gas station, around my neighborhood, on sharp turns, and even on a short bike trail to test out all it has to offer. Does the Rad Power Bikes RadTrike deliver a package worth considering? Yes.

Here's What We Like Stable, durable, and safe

Parking brake and reverse mode

Tons of add-ons and accessories

Plenty of power And What We Don't The display isn't very useful

Pretty heavy

Doesn't come with any cargo racks

Somewhat expensive

Specifications

750W front wheel hub motor

48V 10Ah (480 Wh) battery

Smaller 18-inch wheels

Up to 55 miles of range per charge

14 mph top speed

Twist throttle with 5-level pedal assist

Single-speed drivetrain

Mechanical disc brakes (front), coaster brake (rear)

82 lbs without accessories

415 lbs max load (60 lbs limit on rear cargo rack)

LCD display with reverse mode, headlight control, pedal assist

Integrated headlight, taillight, parking brake, and bell

Two-piece seat with adjustable backrest

Fold-down handlebars for transporting or storage

Assembly (Find a Friend)

The RadTrike has a steel frame and three wheels, so it’s a pretty heavy bike. You’ll get a large box that weighs nearly 90 lbs on the porch, so be ready for that. Thankfully, the assembly was pretty straightforward, but you might want a friend for a second set of hands.

I had it assembled in about 30-40 minutes, even though mine didn’t come with instructions. You can scan the QR code on the papers in the box and watch a video on putting it together, but I’d prefer paper instructions.

Most buyers will likely get the RadTrike from a shop or even have Rad Power Bikes assemble it for them. However, for those that don’t, everything is packaged tightly in the box, almost too tight, and it felt like reverse Tetris to get it out. Once I did, the rest was easy.

Understandably, the thought of “putting it together” might sound scary. Thankfully, Rad Power Bikes supplies all the tools you’ll need. You’re not putting the entire trike together, either. All you’re doing is connecting the front wheel and handlebars to the frame with four bolts (the part where you’ll need a friend) and connecting a few wires.

Then, you’ll put the handlebars on, attach the pedals, slide on the seat, and adjust it to a proper height so you can enjoy it. Pay attention not to twist the handlebars and wiring during assembly, and you’ll be fine. You don’t need bike skills or knowledge to do the job.

Design & Accessories

Rad Power Bikes is one of the biggest electric bike manufacturers in the United States, and it’s easy to see why with the RadTrike. Everything is well thought out, designed for enjoyment, and feels solid and sturdy.

The design isn’t groundbreaking or new, but combining everything the company offers into a trike just makes sense. However, I will mention that this bike is designed for elderly or accessibility riders. It has small tires and a low center of gravity, fits between doors or gates in a housing community, and has plenty of room for storage and accessories.

I love the tall handlebars and two-piece seat, both of which make for a comfortable riding experience. And even though it’s a heavy bike, the weight is evenly distributed, so it’s not as difficult to pick up as you’d expect.

While the design is excellent, I do have a few complaints. For starters, I wish Rad Power Bikes included a basket or cargo rack on the rear. That’s because it looks quite naked as it comes out of the box. The company has a plethora of accessories on its site, letting you choose what you want, but I’d still like to see it have a little more for the price. I threw a cooler on it one day, but then I had to find straps to keep it safely on board.

Additionally, the display on the RadTrike is nothing to write home about. You have buttons to control the pedal assist level, switch it into reverse, or turn on/off the headlight, but that’s it. There’s no speed, mileage, range, or anything else. It’d be nice to know how fast I’m going or how far I’ve gone during a ride.

And finally, my last complaint is probably a personal problem, but it’s worth mentioning. I primarily ride mountain bikes; my feet are clipped in and attached to the pedals. I’m used to pedaling with the front half of my foot.

On the RadTrike, the rear wheels and frame are pretty close to the pedals, and my shoes kept hitting the back frame on the first few rides while I pedaled. I lost a shoe at one point and had to pop it into reverse and go back and get it. It’s easy to adjust your feet and prevent this from happening, but if the bike were 5-6 inches longer, this wouldn’t be an issue.

Hitting the Road

So, how does it ride? Pretty great. It’s a class 2 e-bike, so you can pedal, use the throttle, or both. Turn it on, adjust the pedal assist level, and start going. You only get one gear, so pedaling isn’t the easiest at first, but that’s where the throttle comes in. Thankfully, Rad Power Bikes designed the throttle to accelerate slowly, then roar to life. As a result, you can slowly start going, pedal, and then twist the throttle to get up to speed.

Just be ready to feel the 750W motor kick in and help when necessary. It has more than enough power to zip around the streets, and I even tested out using the throttle only on a hill, and there’s plenty of torque to get things moving.

The RadTrike only goes 14 mph, which is more than enough for most. You won’t be flying down the road on it, and that’s ok. It feels faster than it is, too, thanks to the low center of gravity and small tires. You won’t know how fast you’re going as the screen doesn’t show it, but in pedal assist level 5, it was easy to reach top speeds.

In fact, I recommend staying in level 4, as the highest setting makes physically pedaling useless, as you’re going faster than the single gearset can handle. As a result, pedaling was too easy, and I rocked the bike a bit without any resistance. Multiple gears would be great.

Back to the tires, there are three of them, which means you’ll need to be mindful of your turn radius. At no point did I feel like it was going to tip over (I even tried), but you’ll want to make sure you turn wide enough so you’re not hitting anything with the rear wheels.

And while it has a wide, stable, convenient stance, it’s still skinny enough (33 inches) to fit through most doorways, gates at a housing community, and more.

Considering this has three wheels, it’s a niche product that won’t appeal to everyone. It’s not my typical ride, so there was a bit of a learning curve, and it felt weird at first. However, that quickly went away, and it was easy to enjoy. Even going around corners at 10+ mph felt safe.

The RadTrike is perfect for those who’d love to ride a bike but don’t have the stability to do so. It’s great for elderly riders, kids, or those with accessibility issues who still want to enjoy the outdoors or wind in their hair.

Brakes, Park Brake, and Reverse

Besides being electric, the best parts about the RadTrike are the parking brake and reverse functionality. You get on this bike a bit differently than a typical bike, and being able to lock the wheels into place safely is a big deal.

Riders can pull the left brake lever to engage the front mechanical disc brakes, then activate the orange parking brake lever. This locks the bike into place and prevents it from rolling. More importantly, this electric trike goes in reverse. Seriously!

When stopped, tap the pedal assist button down to the lowest setting, then press and hold the bottom button with the “R” on it. This switches the bike into reverse, and users can gently turn the throttle to go backward.

Having a reverse is a big deal, especially on a trike. Being able to kick it quickly into reverse and back up when you don’t turn sharp enough to clear a bush or navigate a shopping center makes it super useful. I will say that once or twice, the RadTrike randomly applied way too much throttle in reverse and spun the tires, which is a bit concerning. That only happened the first day, and I’ve yet to experience other throttle issues.

Finally, how are the brakes? The RadTrike has two different ways to stop the bike. There are traditional mechanical disc brakes on the front, which do a pretty good job. And while I’d love to see better hydraulic disc brakes, the mechanical set works great on these small tires.

Then, like the bike you had as a child, pedaling backward will activate the coaster brake on the rear tires. It’s not as effective as the main brakes, and you can skid the rear tires easily, but combining the two works extremely well. You can quickly and safely bring this bike to a stop at any moment.

A Few Other Details

For better or worse, I wanted to mention a few other aspects of the RadTrike. Initially, I thought it would be a folding trike, but that’s not the case. While the bike itself doesn’t fold, making it easier to transport, Rad Power Bikes did add a folding mechanism on the handlebars.

You can unhook and fold the handlebars down, then lower the seat, making it small enough to fit in the back of an SUV, but it’s not all that portable. Still, it’s nice to have the option.

Then, to clear up any confusion, this bike gets its power from two different places. The electric aspects and throttle power the front wheel. When you pedal, it sends power to the rear right wheel only. Both rear tires don’t spin as you pedal. And while the rear functions like a differential and both wheels can spin freely of each other, once power runs through it, everything syncs up.

I’d love to see a mid-drive system here, but for shipping and an easy assembly, I understand why Rad Power Bikes chose the approach it did. Just know that the RadTrike isn’t built for uneven terrain and may not have the best traction in some situations. However, I rode mine in the rain, and it had plenty of traction between my weight and the bike’s weight.

Verdict: A Great Bike for Accessibility

Electric tricycles are growing in popularity, and while the RadTrike doesn’t zip past the competition in any specific category, it’s a well-rounded bike considering its target audience. Even though it’s a bit expensive compared to the competition and doesn’t include a cargo rack, the RadTrike is built to accommodate various riders and delivers a solid experience.

Rad Power Bikes is a brand we know and trust. This bike is safe, stable, and enjoyable. Plus, it’s customizable with a slew of accessories to fit any user’s needs, which is a huge selling point. In closing, the RadTrike is a great three-wheeler that will help anyone take on adventures with confidence.