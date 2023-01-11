Buying Guides
News

Microsoft Will Start Charging More For These Teams Features

Danny Chadwick
| 1 min read
An LG G4 running Microsoft Teams.
Worawee Meepian/Shutterstock

Microsoft announced Teams Premium last year to help online workers and managers make the most out of their work days, and a preview has been live since last month. This week, the company announced that the full version of Teams Premium will go live in early February–and take some features with it.

The version of Teams currently offered through Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365) will be available to subscribers, but some more advanced features will move to the premium tier.

Here’s the complete list of tools that will move from Teams to Teams Premium (via Microsoft’s licensing guide):

  • Live translated captions
  • Timeline markers in Teams meeting recordings for when a user left or joined meetings
  • Custom organization Together mode scenes
  • Virtual Appointments: SMS notifications
  • Virtual Appointments: Organizational analytics in the Teams admin center
  • Virtual Appointments: Scheduled queue view
These features will remain in the non-premium version of Teams for 30 days after the full launch of Teams Premium in February. After that, the company will upsell these features to current 365 subscribers.

And while there is no official pricing for Teams Premium available yet, the company has suggested that it will cost around $10 per user per month.

Source: The Register

