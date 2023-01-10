BMW Recalls 16,000 EVs Over Power Loss Malfunction

A software fix is rolling out to U.S. drivers, but Canadians need to visit a service center.

After a fairly successful year, BMW is kicking off 2023 with a big recall. The carmaker claims that a bug in its high-voltage battery software could result in a loss in power to the wheels of its iX, i7, and i4 EVs. This recall affects 14,086 vehicles in the United States and another 2,155 cars in Canada.

To be clear, this is a voluntary recall. BMW claims that it discovered this bug after receiving complaints from customers. And although this bug may occur while driving, BMW isn’t aware of any accidents related to the problem. (Notably, drivers receive a warning when this malfunction occurs.)

And because this is a software problem, BMW is resolving it through an OTA software update. Drivers in the United States should receive a software update starting today. That said, if you’re in Canada, you’ll receive a notice in the mail asking you to schedule a service appointment.

Software recalls are a common occurrence for EV owners. They may be dangerous, but they’re fairly easy to fix. The same can’t be said for hardware recalls—last year, BMW recalled a small selection of EVs due to battery fires. Affected drivers had to visit the dealership to get a full battery replacement.