Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost Review: The Cool Option
Focusrite Vocaster One Review: A One-Stop Shop for Content Creators
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

BMW Recalls 16,000 EVs Over Power Loss Malfunction

A software fix is rolling out to U.S. drivers, but Canadians need to visit a service center.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A closeup of the BMW i7's wheels.
BMW

After a fairly successful year, BMW is kicking off 2023 with a big recall. The carmaker claims that a bug in its high-voltage battery software could result in a loss in power to the wheels of its iX, i7, and i4 EVs. This recall affects 14,086 vehicles in the United States and another 2,155 cars in Canada.

To be clear, this is a voluntary recall. BMW claims that it discovered this bug after receiving complaints from customers. And although this bug may occur while driving, BMW isn’t aware of any accidents related to the problem. (Notably, drivers receive a warning when this malfunction occurs.)

Why Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled
RELATEDWhy Tesla Vehicles Are Always Getting Recalled

And because this is a software problem, BMW is resolving it through an OTA software update. Drivers in the United States should receive a software update starting today. That said, if you’re in Canada, you’ll receive a notice in the mail asking you to schedule a service appointment.

Software recalls are a common occurrence for EV owners. They may be dangerous, but they’re fairly easy to fix. The same can’t be said for hardware recalls—last year, BMW recalled a small selection of EVs due to battery fires. Affected drivers had to visit the dealership to get a full battery replacement.

Source: BMW (1, 2) via The Register

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »