Microsoft’s Surface Duo 3 Could Ditch the Dual-Screen Design

Call it the Surface Uno, I guess.

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

@andrew_andrew__
1 min read
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek

We’ve never had much luck with the Surface Duo. Its dual-screen design is pretty neat, but Microsoft’s execution is lackluster—the cameras stink, app support is still quite limited, and the hardware is a bit too fragile. Maybe a foldable screen could fix these problems?

According to Windows Central, sources who are close to Microsoft say that a Surface Duo 3 will embrace a true foldable design, similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. The company designed a dual-screen Surface Duo 3 before changing plans, likely due to the Surface Duo 2’s poor reception.

If this information is true, the Surface Duo 3 will look fairly different from its predecessors. “Peek Mode” may be replaced by an outer display, and the internal foldable screen will force Microsoft to abandon its 360-degree hinge, a defining feature of existing Surface Duo phones.

Windows Central also says that Microsoft is toying with the idea of a full smartphone lineup, including traditional “slab” style devices. And the company may make a greater effort to integrate the Android and Windows operating systems, which could help its mobile devices stand out from the crowd.

I should note that Windows Central is citing anonymous sources. Even if this information is correct, Microsoft could change its mind. A truly foldable Surface Duo would cost a lot more than Microsoft’s dual-screen phones, and more importantly, it would need to compete with Samsung’s foldables.

So, don’t hold your breath for a foldable Windows phone. Sit tight for a few months, as Microsoft will probably share its plans at a Surface hardware event this fall.

Source: Windows Central

