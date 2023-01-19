The Best LEGO ‘Star Wars’ Sets of 2023

If you’re dreaming of bringing Star Wars off the screen and into your world, you might think you have to go to a galaxy far, far away. However, there’s a way to do it right from the comfort of your home. All you need to do is pick a Star Wars LEGO set, and we can help you find the best ones.

To help you sort through all the options to find the one you want to bring home, we’ve highlighted our top picks for the best Star Wars LEGO sets. You’ll find options that range from sets inspired by the original movie to ones that pay tribute to The Mandalorian.

Best for the Ultimate Star Wars Splurge: Millennium Falcon

The Millennium Falcon helped the Rebel Alliance and the New Republic achieve some of their greatest victories. If you’re willing to pay a good chunk of change, you can relive these victories yourself when you build the LEGO Millennium Falcon.

At 7,541 pieces, this set is one of the biggest LEGO sets ever made. This level of complexity means that the Millennium Falcon is best suited for builders aged 16 and over. Not only is this set enormous, but it’s also incredibly detailed. You build details that are true to the saga, like the sensor dishes and upper and lower quad laser cannons. The set also comes with two crews, so you can relive the classics or honor the newer films.

Best for Building a Robotic Legend: R2-D2

R2-D2 has quite a legacy for a little droid. This brave and resourceful robot has served the likes of Anakin and Luke Skywalker. Now, he can stand by your side when you pick up the LEGO R2-D2 set.

This LEGO replica of the iconic droid includes 2,314 pieces and stands 13 inches tall when completed. As a result, this build is recommended for those aged 18 and over. Movement plays a big role in this set, as R2-D2 has retractable mid-leg drops that can move from standing to driving as well as a rotating head and rising periscope. There’s even a secret compartment that houses Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber.

Best for “Baby Yoda” Fans: The Child

Whether you call him “Baby Yoda, ” “The Child,” or” Grogu,” there’s a good chance you have a soft spot in your heart for him. The good news is you can celebrate this beloved character from The Mandalorian with the LEGO The Child set.

Builders aged ten and over will enjoy putting together this 1,075-piece replica of The Child. When completed, the figure stands more than 7.5 inches tall and comes with both a Minifigure of The Child and an information sign. The Child figure himself includes features like a poseable head and adjustable ears to help the cute little guy make plenty of expressions.

Best for Embracing the Dark Side: Imperial TIE Fighter

Not everyone wants to cheer on the heroes. Sometimes, it’s a little more fun to root for the bad guys. This is true even in the world of Star Wars, which is why the LEGO Imperial TIE Fighter model is so popular.

At 432 pieces, you’ll find that this set can work for both play and display for those aged eight and over. The finished piece is 6.5 inches tall and showcases the sleek design of the Imperial fleet’s starfighter. In addition to a cockpit that opens and two spring-loaded shooters, the set comes with Minifigures that include a Stormtrooper and a TIE fighter pilot.

Best for Paying Tribute to that Legendary Bounty Hunter: The Mandalorian Helmet

Part of the beauty of Star Wars is that the universe is always growing to include new movies and shows. One of the latest installations in this iconic franchise is The Mandalorian, and you can celebrate it with the LEGO The Mandalorian Helmet.

Builders aged 18 and over can put together this 583 set to pay tribute to The Mandalorian. The finished model is a detailed replica of The Mandalorian’s helmet and a display stand that is more than 7 inches tall. The drum-lacquered LEGO pieces allow you to capture the look of beskar armor and the stand includes a nameplate that makes it perfect for displaying. Best of all, you can collect and build other Star Wars LEGO helmet models.

Best for Bringing the Battle of Utapau to Life: AT-TE Walker

Battles are a huge part of the Star Wars universe and recreating them is fun for kids and adults alike. If you’re a fan of Revenge of the Sith and want to bring the Battle of Utapau to life, you’ll want to snag the LEGO AT-TE Walker.

With 1,082 pieces, Star Wars fans aged nine and over can feel confident putting together this LEGO set. The finished model is a detailed AT-TE Walker straight from the Battle of Utapau. It comes with an accessible cockpit and cabins that can fit up to seven LEGO Minifigures. The AT-TE walker also features a heavy blaster cannon that can elevate and rotate. Five Star Wars Minifigures and three Battle Droids are also included.

Best for Aspiring Jedis: Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama

Have you ever wanted to train like a Jedi? Well, in the wise words of Yoda, “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” When you add the LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama to your collection, you can make the legendary Jedi Master proud.

The 1,000-piece set is designed for builders aged 18 and over who want to bring the classic Jedi scene from The Empire Strikes Back to life. Authentic details like Yoda’s hut and the wing of Luke Skywalker’s X-wing come to life in this eye-catching display piece. At 11 inches wide, this model will look great on any tabletop or shelf in your home or office.

Best for Smugglers and Bounty Hunters: Mos Eisley Cantina

In the world of Star Wars, Mos Eisley Cantina is one of the most famous places in the galaxy. Filled with danger, this cantina is the hub for underworld activity in Tatooine. However, the LEGO Mos Eisley Cantina model is filled with nothing but fun.

This LEGO set for ages 18 and over is an ambitious one, as it comes with 3,187 pieces and 21 minifigures. The result is a model that’s eight inches tall by 21 inches wide by 23 inches deep. There are plenty of movie-accurate details like the cantina’s bar and the Spaceport exteriors. You can also enjoy adding a Dewback and a Landspeeder to the Mos Eisley city scenes.

Best for Kiddos Who Love Star Wars: Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter

Star Wars is just as popular among children as it is with adults, so it makes sense that kiddos want to get in on the LEGO Star Wars fun. Sets like the LEGO Boba Fett’s Starship Microfighter can help them do it.

Builders aged six and over will have a blast putting together this 85-piece LEGO set. The set includes a minifigure of Boba Fett and the iconic starship that’s appeared everywhere from the classic Star Wars saga to The Mandalorian. The ship has two flick shooters that are perfect for taking down the enemy and adjustable wings to help with flying and landing.