Logitech G Cloud Review: Great for Cloud Gaming, but Don’t Pay Full Price

Cloud gaming could reduce the need for expensive consoles, leading to a future where games are financially accessible. Dedicated hardware will still exist, of course, and the Logitech G Cloud is the first notable cloud-focused gaming handheld. It’s a solid product, but unfortunately, it costs $350.

A quick foreword; Logitech sent me the G Cloud in November, and I’ve consistently played it a few times each week since then. But when I first received the console, I thought it was useless—it’s very difficult to see the merits of this device without experiencing it firsthand, especially at such a ridiculous price. That said, this is not an overwhelmingly positive review, and I have plenty of complaints.

Here's What We Like High-quality, comfortable design

Extremely long battery life

Great platform for cloud gaming

Works with Steam Link and Xbox/PlayStation Remote Play And What We Don't Way too expensive

Poor choice for Android gaming or emulation

Doesn't support Wi-Fi 6

Inconsistent controller support in cloud games

Joysticks have a noticeable deadzone in some games

Build Quality and Usability: Mostly Excellent

Weight : 1.02 pounds

: 1.02 pounds Display : 7-inch IPS 60Hz

: 7-inch IPS 60Hz Resolution : 1080p (16:9)

: 1080p (16:9) Touchscreen : Yes

: Yes Audio : Stereo speakers, dual noise-reducing mics

: Stereo speakers, dual noise-reducing mics Headphone Jack : 3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack.

: 3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack. Battery Life: 12+ hours

Like any Logitech product, the G Cloud looks and feels like a premium console. The white plastic chassis is molded for an ergonomic grip, the joysticks have these weird green stems, and instead of using a traditional power button, Logitech opted for a slider to keep the console from accidentally turning on or off.

I’m also a fan of the display that Logitech uses in the G Cloud. Technically speaking, it’s a pretty modest component—a 7-inch IPS panel with a 1080p resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and a maximum 480 nits of brightness. But it looks great, and because this is a portable cloud gaming console, an ultra-high resolution or crazy refresh rate would rarely prove useful (at least, not until cloud gaming performance improves a bit).

Plus, the not-so-flashy display contributes to this console’s 12-hour battery life. When Logitech announced the G Cloud’s battery life, I thought it was a lie, but it’s completely true. In fact, I’ve seen the console endure over 12 hours of intermittent gameplay. It’s a very impressive feature that makes me excited for the future of cloud gaming.

Other parts of the console are a bit lackluster. I’m a fan of the G Cloud’s control layout, which is identical to that of an Xbox controller—Logitech even included analog shoulder triggers! But the D-pad has trouble recognizing diagonal inputs, and the joysticks have a deadzone that’s noticeable in some games.

I’m also concerned about repairability. This console’s pretty niche, and there’s no information on how to take it apart or replace its components. Presumably, you have to pry apart the plastic chassis, as there are no screws on the outside of the G Cloud.

Oh, a charging indicator would also be nice. Although charging indicators aren’t very common anymore, I guess. There isn’t one on my phone, or on the Nintendo Switch … can we bring the little charging lights back, please?

Software Experience: You Might Get Frustrated

Operating System: Android 11

The Logitech G Cloud’s software leaves a good first impression. The console runs a custom Android launcher that looks similar to the Nintendo Switch home screen, with easily-accessible settings and a small area to pin your favorite apps. Common tasks, such as downloading content from Google Play, pairing Bluetooth headphones, remapping the console buttons, or increasing your font size are a breeze.

But because this is an Android device, it comes with a bunch of Google apps that you can’t delete, including Google Maps, Google Meet, or Messaging. You also can’t use custom backgrounds on Logitech’s launcher, and the G Cloud launcher’s notification interface (confusingly titled “messages”) doesn’t let you expand notifications to see the full text—small annoyances, I know.

Also, the G Cloud launcher only lets you open one app at a time. This means that any multitasking needs to be done in “tablet mode;” the basic Android interface. I appreciate that Logitech includes this option on the G Cloud, but there needs to be a better way to enter “tablet mode.” At the time of writing, you need to open “Settings,” scroll down to “Device Information,” tap “Switch to Tablet Mode,” and confirm your selection—an unintutive four-step process.

Once you’re in tablet mode, you can navigate using the G Cloud built-in controls or the touchscreen. You can also launch all of your standard Android apps or return to the G Cloud launcher by pressing an app icon on the home screen. That said, gestures don’t work correctly in some apps when tablet mode is enabled. Emulators gave me the most trouble, but I’ve also run into some weirdness when using Chrome, oddly enough.

Cloud Gaming: Pretty Solid, With Some Footnotes

Processor : Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Connectivity : Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1

: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 Gyroscopes : 6-axis

: 6-axis Analog Triggers : Yes

: Yes Haptics : Linear

: Linear Microphones : Dual noise-reducing

: Dual noise-reducing Headset Support : Yes, via 3.5mm jack, USB-C, or Bluetooth

: Yes, via 3.5mm jack, USB-C, or Bluetooth External Display Support: No

As expected, the Logitech G Cloud is an excellent device for cloud gaming. It works with all major services, including Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Controller support is still a bit spotty, and NVIDIA GeForce NOW isn’t perfectly optimized for this platform, but I rarely run into any game-breaking problems (aside from the typical cloud gaming hiccups).

You can also use the Logitech G Cloud for local game streaming through Steam Link, Xbox Remote Play, and PlayStation Remote Play. This makes it a fantastic product for families—if your kids are hogging the TV, you can use Remote Play to stream your console to the Logitech G Cloud. (Note that you need a third-party app for PlayStation Remote Play. This is fine by me, as PSPlay is better than Sony’s official app.)

I wish that Logitech spent more time advertising the Remote Play capabilities of this device. Due to the G Cloud’s $350 price tag, its audience is mostly limited to hardcore gamers and tech nerds. These customers already own consoles or gaming PCs, and chances are, they’d see Remote Play as a compelling sales pitch.

That said, there are a few improvements that Logitech could make in a second-generation console. The first thing on my wishlist is Wi-Fi 6 support. Because the G Cloud relies the 5GHz band, it’s prone to interference from other Wi-Fi devices. I notice a significant drop in streaming quality when everyone is sitting in the living room on their phones, laptops, and so on. Adding Wi-Fi 6 would seriously mitigate this problem, at least in homes with a compatible router.

And, as I mentioned earlier, the G Cloud’s joysticks have a large deadzone. This is hard to notice in some games, but it becomes obvious when playing Forza Horizon or other titles with sensitive controls. The D-pad is much worse than the joysticks—it’s uncomfortable, and it has a hard time registering diagonal input.

I’m also very disappointed that the G Cloud doesn’t come with a cloud gaming subscription. Do you really want to pay $15 a month (that’s $180 a year) for Xbox Cloud Gaming after paying $350 for a console? At this price, Logitech should include at least six months of Game Pass Ultimate or GeForce NOW Priority.

Android Games and Emulation: Not Great

Device Storage : 64GB

: 64GB MicroSD Support: Yes

The Logitech G Cloud is basically a small tablet with a built-in controller. So, you might assume that it’s a good platform for Android games or emulators! But this device is optimized for cloud gaming. It uses the Snapdragon 720G chipset, which was underpowered when it came out three years ago.

I tested a bunch of Android games on the Logitech G Cloud. Titles like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty Mobile run poorly with medium graphics settings, and controller support is pretty spotty. Less demanding games, such as Minecraft and Stardew Valley, work well and are fun to play on this device. (Still, I notice a ton of throttling when the G Cloud’s battery falls below 10%.)

As for emulation—it’s just not a good experience. Some titles from the Gamecube and PS2 era work with a bit of tinkering, but others don’t (although DS and PSP games seem to work well). And while older 2D titles are easy to emulate on the G Cloud, the lackluster D-pad kinda ruins the experience.

Even if you want to use the Logitech G Cloud for Super Nintendo games (or whatever), you have to fight the console’s awkward software to get everything set up. Jumping between the Logitech G Cloud’s custom launcher and the standard Android interface takes too many steps, and apps like Retroarch don’t work well with the G Cloud’s control scheme (unless you spend some time tinkering, which I regret doing).

To be clear, I don’t think that the Logitech G Cloud needs to be a good Android gaming platform. Cloud gaming is the whole point of this product, and a more powerful chipset would simply increase the already-way-too-high price (and probably decrease the battery life). Still, I feel that Logitech should be more transparent about this trade-off, as a lot of people seem confused about the G Cloud’s capabilities.

If you don’t care about cloud gaming and only want to play local games, buy a Razer Kishi or GameSir controller for your phone or tablet. You could also try one of the many handheld consoles that are specifically designed for Android games or emulation.

What About the Steam Deck and Razer Edge 5G?

Now, I’ve seen a lot of people compare the Logitech G Cloud to Valve’s Steam Deck. Both products carry a similar price tag, but the Steam Deck can play PC games and access a suite of cloud gaming services.

But these devices exist for two very different reasons. The G Cloud is for those who want a dedicated cloud gaming handheld with a comfortable design and a killer battery life. The Steam Deck is for portable PC gaming, and as a result, it’s very cumbersome and has a relatively poor battery life.

The Razer Edge 5G is a direct competitor to the Logitech G Cloud. And if you just look at the specs, it seems like the Razer Edge 5G is a more capable console—it runs on a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 gaming chipset (which shouldn’t have any trouble with Android games or emulators), it packs a high-res 144Hz AMOLED display, and if you buy it from Verizon, it can connect to 5G mobile networks.

Unfortunately, the Razer Edge 5G starts at $400. And the 5G version, which requires a $30-per-month data plan, costs a whopping $600 at Verizon. We hope to review the Razer Edge 5G after it launches, but for the time being, Logitech’s cloud gaming handheld looks like a better value proposition.

The Gist: Buy It On Sale (Or Just Use Your Phone)

The whole point of cloud gaming, at least in my opinion, is that it lowers the cost of entry for video games. Instead of dropping a fortune on a big black box and a pile of discs, you can pay a small monthly fee and access AAA games on any device, including a Chromebook or smart TV.

Dedicated cloud gaming handhelds are a good idea. But they shouldn’t cost $350. I enjoy using the Logitech G Cloud, but I believe that it’s grossly overpriced. Even if Logitech addresses my complaints in a second-gen version of this console, I’ll still say that $350 is too much.

Unless you can find this console at a deep discount, you’re better off putting your money elsewhere. A Razer Kishi or GameSir controller for your phone or tablet will give you a similar experience at a much lower price.

Or, if you’re just itching to blow $350, why not buy an Xbox Series S, a Nintendo Switch, or a Steam Deck? These consoles are very different from the Logitech G Cloud, but they’re capable of a lot more stuff. And, frankly speaking, they’ll hold their value for a lot longer than the G Cloud. As with all cloud-based products, the G Cloud isn’t guaranteed to work forever, but consoles that run games locally will always be useful to someone.