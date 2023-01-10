Galaxy S23 Reservations Go Live as Samsung Confirms Unpacked Event

In December, a Samsung executive said the next “Galaxy Unpacked” event would be in February. As promised, today Samsung officially confirmed its big Galaxy S23 launch event begins on February 1st, 2023, in San Francisco.

More importantly, those that know they’ll want the new phone can reserve the Galaxy S23 starting January 10th at Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung app. As you can see from the teaser image, the event will focus on Samsung’s improved camera trio on the back of the phones.

Samsung’s 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event begins February 1st at 10 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, where the company will debut its new Galaxy S23 phone lineup and potentially more.

Those who reserve one Galaxy S23 will get a $50 Samsung credit to use when pre-orders open later in February or a $100 credit if you reserve two devices. As usual, the “Reserve Offer” only requires a name and email address, with no initial payment required. It simply secures your place in line and gives you a nice little discount.

The February 1st event will showcase Samsung’s newest smartphones. Those are the Galaxy S23, S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. We could see a few other surprises, like a new pair of earbuds, but we’ll have to wait and see.

So, what can we expect from the all-new Galaxy S23 series? At this point, we’ve seen countless leaks, all of which suggest a powerful new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with tons of power, massive camera upgrades (200MP on the Ultra), and likely an increase to 256GB of storage across the board.

We’re also expecting the same 6.1-inch screen for the Galaxy S23, a 6.6-inch Galaxy S23+, and a 6.8-inch display for the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If Samsung follows previous release cycles, expect an official release date around February 16th-23rd.

However, we still don’t know a few details, so tune into Samsung’s YouTube channel on February 1st and subscribe to our daily newsletter, so you don’t miss a thing.