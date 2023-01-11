Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
NordVPN Review: Truth in Advertising?
ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with CryoBoost Review: The Cool Option
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Android 13 Update Is Coming to Your PC

The Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 gets an update.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Android logo at the Google CES 2023 booth.
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Microsoft has confirmed that the Android 13 update is officially coming to Windows 11. A headline feature when Windows 11 first arrived was Android app support, which has slowly become a reality. Now, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) is getting upgraded to Android 13.

For those unaware, Windows 11 users can run many Android apps that act and work as native apps thanks to the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. Terrible name aside, the feature opens several new options for PC users.

How to Install Android Apps on Windows 11
RELATEDHow to Install Android Apps on Windows 11

We heard the update could be coming in December, and now it’s officially rolling out to all Windows Insider members. More specifically, Microsoft is rolling out the January 2023 update to the WSA. The update bumps the latest Insider version of the Windows Subsystem for Android to 2211.40000.11.0.

Besides the new system version, the update adds several changes, even if most aren’t user-facing. Some of those include faster boot times, improved app resizing and mouse clicks, a new command for shutting down WSA, and shortcuts from eligible Android apps.

Remember, running Android apps on your Windows 11 machine only works after you install WSA, and you’ll get apps from the Amazon Appstore, not Google’s Play Store. Still, thousands of apps are available, giving PCs more options than before.

Microsoft didn’t go into detail regarding when regular Windows 11 users will see the update, but we’re assuming it arrives after the latest bug testing by Windows Insiders wraps up.

via AndroidPolice

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »