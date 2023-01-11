The Android 13 Update Is Coming to Your PC

Microsoft has confirmed that the Android 13 update is officially coming to Windows 11. A headline feature when Windows 11 first arrived was Android app support, which has slowly become a reality. Now, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) is getting upgraded to Android 13.

For those unaware, Windows 11 users can run many Android apps that act and work as native apps thanks to the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. Terrible name aside, the feature opens several new options for PC users.

We heard the update could be coming in December, and now it’s officially rolling out to all Windows Insider members. More specifically, Microsoft is rolling out the January 2023 update to the WSA. The update bumps the latest Insider version of the Windows Subsystem for Android to 2211.40000.11.0.

Besides the new system version, the update adds several changes, even if most aren’t user-facing. Some of those include faster boot times, improved app resizing and mouse clicks, a new command for shutting down WSA, and shortcuts from eligible Android apps.

Remember, running Android apps on your Windows 11 machine only works after you install WSA, and you’ll get apps from the Amazon Appstore, not Google’s Play Store. Still, thousands of apps are available, giving PCs more options than before.

Microsoft didn’t go into detail regarding when regular Windows 11 users will see the update, but we’re assuming it arrives after the latest bug testing by Windows Insiders wraps up.