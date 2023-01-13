Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier S1000W Review: Ultra-Flexible Speakers That Sound Great Everywhere
NordVPN Review: Truth in Advertising?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro Display Bug, Promises Fix

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
Apple iPhone 14 Pro's lock screen clock interlaced with a photo
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Just before Christmas, iPhone 14 Pro users began posting pictures online of their devices flashing colored lines flashing across the display while powering on. The issue seems to have started just after the update to iOS 16.2, although some posts predate the OS upgrade. Now Apple is promising a fix.

MacRumors reports the company acknowledged the problem in a memo. According to the message, Apple notes that the issue is not a hardware defect and can be resolved with a forthcoming software update. The memo states users may “report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen,” and adds, “Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue.”

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review: Dynamically the Same
RELATEDApple iPhone 14 Pro Review: Dynamically the Same

So, if you’re one of the many people who paid over $1,000 for your new iPhone 14 Pro and you’re worried you got a lemon, rest assured that there’s nothing wrong with your hardware–at least not when it comes to flashing green and yellow lines. And that it will likely be resolved when iOS 16.3 comes down the pike.

However, iOS 16.3 is still in beta testing and isn’t expected to come out for several weeks. But this particular display bug doesn’t seem to be causing any usage issues, so you’ll just have to live with it until then. Keep in mind that Apple is aware of it, and if it were a critical problem with your device, the company would likely issue an emergency update.

Source: MacRumors

 

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »