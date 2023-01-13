Apple Acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro Display Bug, Promises Fix

Just before Christmas, iPhone 14 Pro users began posting pictures online of their devices flashing colored lines flashing across the display while powering on. The issue seems to have started just after the update to iOS 16.2, although some posts predate the OS upgrade. Now Apple is promising a fix.

MacRumors reports the company acknowledged the problem in a memo. According to the message, Apple notes that the issue is not a hardware defect and can be resolved with a forthcoming software update. The memo states users may “report that when they power on or unlock their phone, they briefly see horizontal lines flash across the screen,” and adds, “Apple is aware of the issue and a software update is coming soon that will resolve the issue.”

So, if you’re one of the many people who paid over $1,000 for your new iPhone 14 Pro and you’re worried you got a lemon, rest assured that there’s nothing wrong with your hardware–at least not when it comes to flashing green and yellow lines. And that it will likely be resolved when iOS 16.3 comes down the pike.

However, iOS 16.3 is still in beta testing and isn’t expected to come out for several weeks. But this particular display bug doesn’t seem to be causing any usage issues, so you’ll just have to live with it until then. Keep in mind that Apple is aware of it, and if it were a critical problem with your device, the company would likely issue an emergency update.