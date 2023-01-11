This AI Matches Ryan Reynolds’ Humor in New Mint Mobile Ad

Artificial intelligence is everywhere lately. We’ve seen OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot ChatGPT gain tons of attention for handling all types of human tasks, and now Ryan Reynolds has turned to AI to help write Mint Mobile TV ads. The results are impressive, if not terrifying.

Seriously, this is Ryan Reynolds doing what he does best, being a bit quirky. The actor and businessman decided to use AI to help promote his wireless carrier Mint Mobile’s latest holiday promotions. The idea is to be a bit funny and edgy, use curse words, then explain that Mint Mobile still has holiday deals available while all the big wireless networks are back to regular pricing.

It’s worth noting that OpenAI’s chatbot ChatGPT can’t generate swear words, so we’re not entirely sure how accurate the video is. It sounds like humans helped, but it’s still wildly amusing.

For those unaware, generative AI (like ChatGPT) is trained by huge amounts of data, models, artwork, and more and then can almost instantly generate content upon request. The AI uses all that data to “generate” content, for better or worse.

We’ve seen similar technology with Lensa AI, an AI lawyer is heading to court soon, and Microsoft recently launched an AI that can replicate any voice in a matter of seconds. As you can see, the uses are endless, albeit terrifying, and this is only the beginning.