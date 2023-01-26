Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions With This Tech

It's never too late to keep your New Year's resolutions!

With the new year comes new technology to improve your life. But finding the right hardware boils down to a number of factors, including ease of use and value for your dollar. That said, here are a few items you’ll want to look into to get your year started on the right track.

Track Your Health and Start Exercising

No matter where you want to go in your fitness journey, you’ll need great tech to help you stay the course and reach your goals. One of the first things you’ll want to grab is a Fitbit Charge 5. This fitness tracker is the most advanced in its class, as it offers advanced features like a heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, blood oxygen sensor, and even a GPS system that records your running or cycling trips.

To couple with your fitness tracker, you’ll want to add in a pair of Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds. These earbuds are designed with an IP57 rating to protect against both your sweat and the elements. They’re also equipped with four microphones to ensure crystal-clear sound for your workout music without draining the battery.

And those looking to get into cardio should use the Tangram Smart Jump Rope to really shed off the calories. This tech-savvy jump rope connects to a dedicated mobile app to track your jumps per session and total calories burned. It even holds your jump roping history so you can chart your progress to a healthier weight. Now you have the perfect way to jump rope anywhere, anytime.

A Fitness Assistant on Your Wrist Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker The Fitbit Charge 5 offers an affordable fitness tracker for your progress.

Elements of Pure Sound Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Earbuds Jabra's Elite Active earbuds are designed to handle any workout.

Smart Rope for Smart Results Tangram Smart Jump Rope This smart rope by Tangram is perfect for jump rope enthusiasts.

Start Organizing Your Life

Life can get a bit hectic these days, and using a traditional planner may not be enough to help you organize and plan your day. Luckily, the Amazon Echo Dot can make your resolution of getting your life together much more achievable. The Echo Dot has been around for some years now, and the latest and greatest can be found in the 5th generation release.

This version offers a superior audio experience that allows you to do everything from taking notes to making business calls with a breeze. It also connects to other smart devices in your home so you can access everything you need with a voice-activated command, and it can help you make reminders for future dates so you never miss anything.

If you want to take your planning to the next level, take a look at Todoist Software. This advanced software is dedicated to helping you organize and keep track of even the busiest schedules. Todoist allows you to quickly add and modify tasks, as well as prioritize events and distribute assignments with connected users. And best of all, it works well with Amazon Echo products.

Create To-Do Lists Todoist Task Manager Easily make to-do lists and share them with family or coworkers.

Secure Your Digital Life

It may be a new year, but computer hackers are still up to their old tricks. If you or someone you know has been on the receiving end of a tech breach in the past, use 1Password to make sure it doesn’t happen again. This password manager helps you keep up with every password you’ve used on the web, so you don’t catch yourself forgetting old passwords or reusing the same ones (and leaving weak points for hackers).

What’s more, 1Password gives you the ability to access your passwords on all of your devices, including your phone, tablet, and computer. It also allows you to store shipping addresses, personal documents, and credit card information, which are secured behind a master password.

The basic 1Password subscription starts at $3 a month. But if you want to share your 1Password vault with up to five people, you can always opt for the $5 Family Plan.

Best Overall Password Manager 1Password Enjoy comprehensive password protection on all of your devices, even when you travel.

Start a Small Business

Perhaps the only resolution as popular as getting in shape is starting up a business. Doing so is easier than ever with the right technology at your fingertips. For those on a budget, it’s good to know you can get started with a tablet like the 2022 Apple iPad. The iPad is already well-known for its speed, reliability, and wide access to apps, which makes it great for storing important business documents, making business purchases, and even holding business meetings with fellow crew members.

To make transactions, you’ll want to couple it with the Square Reader. This wireless card reader is very portable and makes it easy to process Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express cards, and it accepts contactless payments! Better still, there’s virtually no learning curve: just connect the wireless Square Reader to your phone or tablet and start scanning cards and making cash.

A Reliable Tablet 2022 Apple inch iPad Apple's iPad is the go-to tablet for starting any business endeavor.

Square Reader for Contactless and Chip A small portable cordless chip reader that offers a whole new way to run your business.

Spend More Time with Family

As our lives become more hectic and centered around working hard to make ends meet, it’s common to see our family take less of a priority in our lives. If your New Year’s resolution is to spend more time with your loved ones, the Epson Home Cinema Projector is a great way to start. The home projector processes images from games, TV shows, movies, and more, and broadcasts them in super sharp 1080p. It also comes with HDMI connectivity, as well as a Blu-Ray and DVD player, making it possible to broadcast any media within seconds.

For a clean display, make sure to add a Portable Projector Screen to your home theater setup. Osoeri’s projector screen is floor-mounted and easy to set up and use, so you’ll be able to watch your shows and movies with little effort. It’s also easy to adjust and made out of durable material, and as a bonus, it can also be used in outdoor situations. Family movie night will always be full of good (and crystal clear) times.

A Projector with a Beautiful Display Epson Home Cinema Projector The Epson home cinema projecter delivers powerful brightness and a 1080p display.

A Budget-Friendly Screen Osoeri Projector Screen with Stand (120-inch) This projector screen is easy to set up and can be viewed anywhere, anytime.

Pursue your Creativity

One thing that past events may have instilled in you is the passion to start (or restart) a hobby. What better way to do this than with a Gaomon Professional Drawing Tablet? This drawing tablet works with Windows, Mac, and Android operating systems and offers a generous 18.8 by 10.6-inch screen.

A high-pressure level of sensitivity gives you the power to make your lines as light or deep as you desire, and a special screen film protects your eyes and allows you to work for hours at a time without getting tired. It’s also compatible with all major drawing apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Gimp, and Sketchbook. You’ll get years of use and become a great artist in no time.