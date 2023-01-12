Buying Guides
This Microsoft 365 Membership Costs Less Than a Loaf of Bread

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

An illustration depicting Microsoft 365's suite of apps, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
Microsoft

You can already use Microsoft’s suite of Office apps for free on the web. But if you want just a little more functionality from your Microsoft account, you should check out the new Microsoft 365 Basic subscription. It unlocks some handy features and costs a meager $2 each month (or $20 a year).

The Microsoft 365 Basic membership includes 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage, plus ad-free Outlook with advanced security features (phishing detector, virus scanning, etc) on web and mobile. Additionally, a 365 Basic subscription gives you access to Microsoft’s experts, who can guide you through any problem via live chat or email.

For better or worse, Microsoft 365 Basic does not include the desktop clients for Word, Excel, or other  Office apps. You’re limited to the web apps, which are already free. If you want the desktop Office apps, you need a Microsoft 365 Personal account or a copy of Office Home and Student 2021. (Consider the latter option if you don’t want to pay for a subscription.)

Microsoft 365 Basic is available globally on January 30th. Note that this new membership replaces Microsoft’s standalone 100GB OneDrive subscription. If you’re currently paying for 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage, Microsoft will automatically upgrade you to the 365 Basic plan.

Source: Microsoft

