News

Samsung Adds 360 Degree Audio Recording to Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

And the Galaxy Watch can control your phone's zoom.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

| 1 min read
Samsung earbuds recording audio
Samsung

Samsung is releasing an interesting new software update that adds useful camera features to its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Watch lineup. Yes, camera features in your earbuds. Galaxy accessory owners can use the earbuds to record 360-degree sound, and your watch can access camera zoom controls.

When enjoying the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a compatible Samsung smartphone, users recording video can essentially record surround sound, improving the playback experience later. This works by using the microphone in each earbud to capture 360-degree audio.

Obviously, this isn’t professional-grade audio, and we’re not sure how good it’ll sound. However, Samsung says, “everyone can film like a pro and capture high-quality, realistic audio for video without the need for bulky professional equipment anytime, anywhere.”

Oddly enough, the feature will only be available on new One UI 5.0 devices, starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, as well as the upcoming Galaxy S23. It could roll out to older devices, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Samsung also announced a new update for the Camera Controller app on the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. It’ll be available in February and enable pinch-to-zoom controls on the watch. Also, models with rotating bezels can twist it to control their smartphone camera.

The Camera controller app could certainly use more features, so this is a nice upgrade. While neither of these features is huge, it’s one more way Samsung owners can do more when pairing Galaxy devices together.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Enjoy premium sound and loads of features with Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

Source: Samsung

