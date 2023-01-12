HBO Max Raises Price for the First Time

Warner Bros just announced it’s increasing the price of its ad-free HBO Max plan for the first time, effective immediately for new users or on the next billing cycle. And while that’s not good news, it’s only $1 more per month, so the price hike isn’t as bad as we’ve seen from others.

To be more specific, this is the first price increase for the company’s monthly plan, although we’ve seen variances in other subscriptions in the past. Today, the ad-free monthly HBO Max plan is $15.99 per month, up from the previous $14.99 per month price everyone has paid since it first arrived.

According to Variety, Warner Bros Discover said, “This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.”

It’s worth noting that the ad-supported plan is still $10 per month, at least for now. Additionally, while this is the first time we’ve seen the company increase pricing, we don’t expect it to be the last. That’s because this is just the latest in a long line of price hikes from every major platform, including Disney+, Apple TV, and more.

HBO Max is also set to merge with Discovery+ later this year, and we’re not sure how that’ll shake out. Will it remain $16 per month, or will it cost more due to offering more content? Either way, the price goes up starting today or after February 11th for existing users on their next billing cycle.

