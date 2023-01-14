You’d Never Guess the Detroit DB-E Is an Electric Bike

It’s always easy to tell when someone is riding an electric bike. Most models look somewhat similar, with thick frames and bulky battery packs that stick out like a sore thumb. The all-new Detroit Bikes DB-E (Detroit Bikes Electric) is the complete opposite, and it looks just like a regular bike.

The Michigan-based bike manufacturer created a ride that almost no one on a bike path would know is electric. The DB-E has a slim frame and weighs only 32 lbs, and Detroit put the hub, motor, and battery all inside the rear wheel.

Better yet, the bike is designed, manufacturered, and assembled in the United States. The company does everything right in the city of Detroit.

Before we get into the specs, the Detroit Bikes DB-E is already available for pre-order starting at $2,599 and comes in Black or Emerald Green. You will have to pay a $500 deposit, then the additional $2,099 when it’s ready to roll.

So, what do you get for your hard-earned money, and what type of specs are hiding inside this unassuming yet stylish bike? The rear wheel has a 250W motor that’ll give you around 35 miles per charge during casual pedal-assisted riding, with a top speed of 15.5 MPH. However, Detroit says using the bike at full power will lower the range to around 20 miles per charge.

The DB-E uses a belt-drive system instead of a chain, which the company says will last 4x longer. Plus, you don’t have to deal with grease or wear and tear. Considering the bike is only 32lb, when someone carries it upstairs to an apartment or mounts it to a bike rack, they won’t have to worry about a greasy chain.

Other specs include a fully welded and powder-coated frame, hydraulic disc brakes, and it even features regenerative braking. Detroit Bikes says this new model uses a unique Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) that collects braking energy and helps recharge the battery while you ride. You can pedal backward while coasting down a hill to give the battery a little extra juice.

And finally, while it doesn’t look like it comes with an LCD for controlling modes, the DB-E works with the Bitride app, allowing owners to change pedal-assist or lock the motor so thieves can’t get the bike moving.

The bike should start shipping in March, so pre-order one today.