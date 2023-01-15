Apple Music and TV Apps Finally Arrive for Windows 11

Last year Microsoft announced that its latest Windows 11 release would soon get official Apple Music and Apple TV apps, and now the betas are finally available. Apple killed iTunes for Mac in 2019, but it’s still the only option for Windows, but not for long.

It only took them four years, but it looks like Apple is finally ready to debut official Apple Music and Apple TV apps for those on Windows 11. And remember, this is only for the latest release and doesn’t include support for Windows 10.

Users can download the official (but in beta) Apple Music and Apple TV apps today from the Microsoft store, although it’s not all good news.

Unfortunately, while these apps are finally available to users as a beta, AppleInsider was quick to notice the apps are missing features and are somewhat barebones. The Microsoft Store listing even says as much and displays this notice:

“This is a preview version of Apple Music, and not all features may work as expected. After installing the Apple Music preview, iTunes will no longer open, and audiobooks or podcasts on this device will be inaccessible until a compatible version of iTunes is released.”

Additionally, the Apple TV+ app doesn’t support Dolby Vision, Atmos, or HDR10+, at least not yet, but you will get to enjoy regular 4K HDR content. PC users may notice a few other features missing from either app, but we assume they’ll get updates and additional options soon.

Until now, users had to rely on the old and outdated iTunes program, and even worse, Apple TV+ could only be accessed via a web browser. Now, you’ll have dedicated apps that play better with Windows 11, deliver an improved experience, and will get better over time. As a reminder, these are in beta, so some users may benefit from waiting for the official release.