Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Edifier S1000W Review: Ultra-Flexible Speakers That Sound Great Everywhere
NordVPN Review: Truth in Advertising?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Music and TV Apps Finally Arrive for Windows 11

Sorry, but Windows 10 isn't supported.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Apple logo on windows at a storefront.
Kavun Halyna/Shutterstock.com

Last year Microsoft announced that its latest Windows 11 release would soon get official Apple Music and Apple TV apps, and now the betas are finally available. Apple killed iTunes for Mac in 2019, but it’s still the only option for Windows, but not for long.

It only took them four years, but it looks like Apple is finally ready to debut official Apple Music and Apple TV apps for those on Windows 11. And remember, this is only for the latest release and doesn’t include support for Windows 10.

Users can download the official (but in beta) Apple Music and Apple TV apps today from the Microsoft store, although it’s not all good news.

Apple Music on Windows 11
Microsoft / Apple

Unfortunately, while these apps are finally available to users as a beta, AppleInsider was quick to notice the apps are missing features and are somewhat barebones. The Microsoft Store listing even says as much and displays this notice:

“This is a preview version of Apple Music, and not all features may work as expected. After installing the Apple Music preview, iTunes will no longer open, and audiobooks or podcasts on this device will be inaccessible until a compatible version of iTunes is released.”

Additionally, the Apple TV+ app doesn’t support Dolby Vision, Atmos, or HDR10+, at least not yet, but you will get to enjoy regular 4K HDR content. PC users may notice a few other features missing from either app, but we assume they’ll get updates and additional options soon.

Until now, users had to rely on the old and outdated iTunes program, and even worse, Apple TV+ could only be accessed via a web browser. Now, you’ll have dedicated apps that play better with Windows 11, deliver an improved experience, and will get better over time. As a reminder, these are in beta, so some users may benefit from waiting for the official release.

via TechRadar

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »