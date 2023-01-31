Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Google Nest Wifi Pro Router Review: An Easy, Imperfect, 6E Upgrade
Windscribe VPN Review: A Good Free VPN At Last?
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Seagate Luke Skywalker FireCuda External HDD Review: C-3PO Tested, R2D2 Approved

Mark LoProto
Mark LoProto
Freelance Reviewer

Mark is a freelance reviewer for How-To Geek and Review Geek, a seasoned freelance writer, and a marketing manager with a strong footing in the gaming and esports industries. He’s been featured across the net on Cultured Vultures, Heavy.com, Bloody Disgusting, and more. Read more...

About Review Geek
@markloprototype
| 4 min read
Rating: 8/10 ?
  • 1 - Absolute Hot Garbage
  • 2 - Sorta Lukewarm Garbage
  • 3 - Strongly Flawed Design
  • 4 - Some Pros, Lots Of Cons
  • 5 - Acceptably Imperfect
  • 6 - Good Enough to Buy On Sale
  • 7 - Great, But Not Best-In-Class
  • 8 - Fantastic, with Some Footnotes
  • 9 - Shut Up And Take My Money
  • 10 - Absolute Design Nirvana
Price: $100
Amazon
Best Buy
Seagate 2TB Luke Skywalker External HDD plugged in on a desk with a coffee mug.
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Seagate is a well-known name in digital storage, and it’s taking its brand to a galaxy far, far away with the FireCuda Special Edition Luke Skywalker External Hard Drive. While a capable device that eases many of your storage qualms, it’s the Star Wars branding that really sells this hard drive.

Anything branded can be misconstrued as a gimmick, especially with a property as popular as Star Wars, but Seagate delivers both an appealing design and a functional hard drive. The external drive is sleek and compact, featuring customizable RGB lighting that accentuates the Luke Skywalker portrait.

Whether you’re looking to expand your PC storage or need a space to house those Xbox and PlayStation games that have been gathering digital dust in your libraries, Seagate’s FireCuda External drive is more than suitable.

Here's What We Like

  • Luke Skywalker image is well done
  • HDD is plug-and-play
  • Toolkit is a valuable resource of backups

And What We Don't

  • RGB lighting is underused
  • Transfer speeds could be faster
  • You're paying more for Star Wars branding

Review Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Table of Contents

A Design to Inspire the Alliance
Enough Storage for the Sacred Jedi Texts
More Useful Than a Holocron
Should You Buy the Seagate Luke Skywalker FireCuda External HDD?

A Design to Inspire the Alliance

1 of 2
Seagate Luke Skywalker External Hard Drive in its packaging with Skywalker portrait
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek
Seagate 2TB Luke Skywalker External HDD with yellow back and Rebel Alliance logo
Hannah Strkyer / Review Geek
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

If you’ve used Seagate storage in the past, you likely already know what you’re in store for with this drive. So, for some, the standout feature is the licensed imagery depicted on both sides of the drive. While the back is stamped in the center with a simple Rebel Alliance logo, the face of the drive sports its shining artwork.

There could have been a bit more fanfare about the Luke Skywalker portrait had it been individually hand-painted, but the image is mass-printed on each drive during production. That doesn’t discredit the overall quality of the design, though, as it does have that uniqueness you’d get with a limited edition release. The detailing is pretty spot on to the movie, recreating Luke’s heroic stint as a pilot for the Rebel Alliance.

If you’re a little more dark-sided, think you can tackle the Kessel Run, or appreciate some of the more extended media, Seagate also has editions for Darth Vader, Han Solo, Boba Fett, The Mandalorian, and Grogu.

Enough Storage for the Sacred Jedi Texts

Seagate Star Wars FireCuda Gaming HDD with white light
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

  • Capacity: 2TB
  • Connection: USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Rotational Speed: 7,200 RPM
  • Compatible devices: Windows/Mac PCs, Xbox, PlayStation

When it comes to functionality, the Seagate FireCuda External HDD doesn’t disappoint. It connects via a standard USB-A connection, and I had it feeding into a USB 3.0 port. I ran two speed tests, first with a 1GB file and again with a 3.5GB file. The former took only nine seconds to complete the transfer. The 3.5GB MP4 file loaded onto the drive in just over 35 seconds, with an average write speed hovering around 124MB/s.

It’s certainly not the fastest drive on the market, but if you’re more of a casual user, it’s unlikely you’ll be put off by the speed. Transferring data from a gaming console does take a little longer, but that’s less indicative of the external drive’s capabilities and more telling of the limits of the PS4 and Xbox Series S I tested the Seagate 2TB drive on.

Like most external hard drives, the FireCuda External HDD reserves some of its space for software and expendable files. Out of the box, the drive has 1.8TB of space left, as just over 12GB is reserved for system files. That’s still a good amount of space, but 12GB certainly isn’t insignificant. It’s worth remembering when you start to inch closer to filling the 2TB drive and still have quite a few gigabytes of games or files to transfer.

The 6 Best External Hard Drives of 2022

Western Digital My Passport
Best Overall
Western Digital My Passport
Amazon

$99.99
$199.99 Save 50%

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
Best for Portability
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
Amazon

$99.99
$249.99 Save 60%

Seagate Portable External Hard Drive
Best for a Budget
Seagate Portable External Hard Drive
Amazon

$61.99
$65.96 Save 6%

Western Digital My Book
Best for Bulk Storage
Western Digital My Book
Amazon

$82.78
$179.99 Save 54%

LaCie Rugged External Hard Drive
Best for Durability
LaCie Rugged External Hard Drive
Amazon

$84.95
$89.99 Save 6%

Samsung X5 Portable SSD
Best for Mac Users
Samsung X5 Portable SSD
Amazon

More Useful Than a Holocron

Seagate 2TB Luke Skywalker External HDD with yellow RGB light
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Seagate enhances your experience with the FireCuda drive with Toolkit, an official app available on Windows and Mac computers. Toolkit probably sounds more intimidating than it actually is. The small window displays limited information on the home screen, including the available drive, how much storage is left, and four submenus.

If you want to set up a recurring backup or need to restore lost files from a saved backup, this is where you’ll go. It’s very easy to navigate and even features an option to instantly view any available backups without having to dig through your file explorer.

You can even create a “mirror folder,” where a folder on the drive and a folder on your PC can sync information automatically. It’s a nice feature that keeps you from having to manually back up a specific file or folder.

Maybe the least important Toolkit menu is the RGB customization. If you don’t use Razer Synapse, you’ll tinker with the lighting settings here, including choosing colors, lighting modes, and more. It’s a single strip of light and serves as a nice accent, but it won’t make a significant impact on your time with the hard drive.

Should You Buy the Seagate Luke Skywalker FireCuda External HDD?

Nothing in the tech industry is perfect, but the Seagate Luke Skywalker FireCuda 2TB External HDD toes the line for Star Wars fans. The external drive does everything you’d expect it to, and at a relatively fast rate. You could find faster drives on the market, but it’s unlikely any of them will have a portrait of Luke Skywalker on the front.

One of the FireCuda’s best features is that it comes with access to one year of Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services. Should the drive fail and you can’t access your files, one of Seagate’s experts will attempt a recovery. According to Seagate, in-house recovery has a 90% success rate, so you don’t have to go into panic mode if something happens to the drive.

Some of the biggest issues you’ll face are purely cosmetic; while the Luke Skywalker Rebel pilot image is done very well, it would have been nicer as a very limited edition, hand-painted art piece. Being mass-produced kind of cheapens the quality of the image. Additionally, more use of RGB lighting would add to the drive’s overall aesthetic. The single strip on the bottom feels more like an afterthought.

Unfortunately, the Star Wars special edition branding makes this one a rather expensive 2TB external HDD. Seagate sells a plain black 2TB drive for just over half the price, and you can find a 5TB Seagate external HDD for the same $109.99. It’s definitely part novelty item for Star Wars fans, but you may find the price harder to swallow if you don’t care about a galaxy far, far away.

Rating: 8/10
Price: $100
Amazon
Best Buy

Here’s What We Like

  • Luke Skywalker image is well done
  • HDD is plug-and-play
  • Toolkit is a valuable resource of backups

And What We Don't

  • RGB lighting is underused
  • Transfer speeds could be faster
  • You're paying more for Star Wars branding

READ NEXT
Mark LoProto Mark LoProto
Mark is a freelance reviewer for How-To Geek and Review Geek, a seasoned freelance writer, and a marketing manager with a strong footing in the gaming and esports industries. He’s been featured across the net on Cultured Vultures, Heavy.com, Bloody Disgusting, and more. Read Full Bio »