Google Home App Hints at Refreshed Chromecast

It seems that a third Chromecast with Google TV is in the works. As reported by 9to5Google, the latest Google Home app preview contains references to a new Google TV streaming stick. Presumably, this is a refresh of the Chromecast with Google TV 4K, which originally launched in 2020.

This story might give you a sense of déjà vu. And that’s because we went through the same rigamarole last year—9to5Google found information on a device called “YTB” in the Google Home app, and it turned out to be the Chromecast with Google TV HD.

The newly-discovered device is codenamed “YTC,” and it’s explicitly referred to as a “Chromecast with Google TV” in the Google Home app preview’s code. Other information is unknown, though we assume that this is a refreshed version of the 4K Chromecast.

As you may know, the original Chromecast with Google TV 4K suffers from some weird problems. Its limited storage capacity, along with a lack of consistent software updates or bug fixes, regularly leads to complaints from customers. We hope that Google tries to address these problems in a second-gen product.

We first learned about the Chromecast with Google TV HD in January of 2021. It ended up launching in September of that year. The new “YTC” Chromecast could follow the same schedule, though we can’t pretend to know Google’s plans.