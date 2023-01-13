Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Tesla Cuts EV Prices by Thousands Overnight

Several cars are over $10,000 cheaper starting today.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

| 1 min read
All current Tesla models lined up
Tesla

At the end of 2021 and throughout 2022, Tesla continuously increased the prices of its electric vehicles to the point that we said the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y aren’t affordable anymore. This week though, the carmaker lowered prices by as much as $13,000 overnight.

In fact, those in the U.S. can get the impressive Tesla Model Y for up to $20,000 less than it was only a few days ago, which is pretty wild. Almost every model in the Tesla lineup is between 3% and 20% cheaper.

As of today, January 13th, the Tesla Model Y is only $52,990 (and qualifies for the EV tax credit), down from the $66,000 price tag it was earlier in the week. The Model 3 Performance dropped from $62,990 to $53,990, and even the Model S went from $105K down to $94,990.

Tesla Model Y low pricing in January 2023
Tesla

Thanks to the massive overnight price cut, both the Model 3 and Model Y now qualify for the EV tax credit, at least until the changes in March, meaning new buyers can save even more money on a fancy new electric car.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Aren't Affordable Anymore
RELATEDThe Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Aren't Affordable Anymore

We see the same discounts in Europe, and Electrek reported on similar price cuts in China late last week, suggesting the company is trying to boost sales for the new year and keep vehicles going out the door as demand starts to slow.

And while the price changes aren’t as substantial in regions like the UK, it’s still nice to see prices trending downward. Hopefully, this is just one of many discounts coming in 2023.

Between Tesla’s rare year-end sale in December and eases in the supply and demand, not to mention shorter wait times, maybe those who want a Tesla can finally get one. The original plan for the Model 3 was to make it an affordable luxury EV, but that was short-lived. Perhaps these discounts will make potential customers reconsider.

via Mashable

