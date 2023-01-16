Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Google’s Android Gaming Software Comes to More PCs Through an Official Hack

Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

1 min read
The Google Play Games logo.
Google

Google is doing its best to help PC gamers with lower-power systems access Play Games. The company released a workaround that shows users how to disable Play Games’ compatibility check. However, the company stresses that it “can’t guarantee how well games run, or if games run at all, on some PCs.”

If you have a PC that falls below Play Games’ current minimum requirements but want to get in on the open beta, run through the following steps:

  1. In the Windows search box, enter environment variables.
  2. Click this panel: “edit environment variables for your account”
  3. Under user variables, click “New…”.
  4. Set Variable name to “GOOGLE_PLAY_GAMES_SUPPRESS_COMPATIBILITY_CHECK”
  5. Set Variable value to “true”
  6. Click OK and close all screens.
  7. If Google Play Games is running in your system tray, exit it from the tray icon and restart it. If not, continue by clicking Google Play Games in the Start menu.

Right now, the minimum specifications to run Google Play Games include Windows 10 operating system, 10GB free storage space, 8GB RAM, 630 GPU (or comparable), four CPU physical cores, and hardware visualization enabled. However, Google recommends having eight logical cores for better gameplay performance rather than just four CPU cores.

Source: 9to5Google

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »