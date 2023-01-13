Buying Guides
Build a LEGO Cabin in the Woods With This New Ideas Set

All sorts of LEGO activities included.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news.

| 1 min read
LEGO Ideas A-Frame cabin set sitting on display.
LEGO

There’s nothing better than relaxing by a wood fire and sipping a hot cup of joe at a cabin in the woods, but we can’t all do that. Instead of taking days off work or ditching your busy schedule to enjoy the great outdoors, build the new LEGO Ideas A-Frame cabin and enjoy mother nature.

For those unaware, LEGO Ideas sets come from community creations and are typically fun and unique builds. We’re talking about the LEGO Ideas giant Grand Piano Ideas set, Sesame Street, a Jazz quartet, or now your very own cabin oasis.

The new LEGO Ideas A-Frame cabin is as detailed and accessory-rich as ever. You’ll meticulously build your off-grid home using over 2,000 LEGO bricks and slowly assemble the A-Frame. Inside, however, you’ll find a teakettle, typewriter, entire bedroom sets for the upper levels, and much more.

LEGO Ideas cabin set and accessories
LEGO
LEGO A-Frame cabin deck and minifigure.
LEGO
LEGO Ideas canoe and figure
LEGO
Once cabin assembly is done, you’ll want to get started on the deck or patio. Sit around and have a drink, watch the wildlife, or relax and play some tunes with a LEGO Minifigure and a guitar.

Then, considering the outdoor setting, there are all sorts of adventures waiting. LEGO has giant trees, a woodshed with logs to split for the late-night fire, squirrels running around, and more. I especially like the backpack, water bottle, and binoculars to take your figurine on a little nature hike.

If your imaginary cabin in the woods is near a lake, this LEGO Ideas set even comes with a canoe. The fun new LEGO A-Frame cabin is available from February 4th for $179 at the link below.

