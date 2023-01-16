Original ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Recreated in VR

The original Zelda game stirs strong nostalgia for millions of gamers. For many, it was among the first games they played. Now, nearly 37 years after its initial release, the first 8-bit Zelda title got converted to VR. But not by Nintendo.

Intrepid fan DeTwelve ported the 1986 version of The Legend of Zelda using the QuestZDoom engine for the Quest VR headset. The entire first section of the game has been converted into virtual reality, and it’s making the rounds on game-streaming YouTube channels.

And it’s fascinating to watch. If you played the top-down version as a child, you’ll immediately notice the difference between that and the new first-person version. It does get dull in some moments because the dungeon’s rooms are so vast, with not much in them.

But, when players get into rooms with many enemies and objects, you can feel the tension and the completely different approach you’d take to the game when you can’t see the whole room at once. And it makes you wonder how much better the game would be if Nintendo ever decided to remaster the original title with a 21st-century game engine.

Twitter users are also taking VR trips to Hyrule. The outdoor visuals look stunning in this clip.

I cannot believe it took me this long to find out someone recreated The Legend of Zelda in the Doom engine! I’m gonna play the whole dang thing. pic.twitter.com/bRKHzTKsrC — David Cooper (@davidbcooper) January 12, 2023

Since this Zelda recreation was made with the QuestZDoom engine, the developer named it The Legend of Doom. You can download the game via Mod DB.

Warning: Review Geek can not independently verify the safety of software downloaded from third-party sites. Enter the original 3D Hyrule at your own risk.