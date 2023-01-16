Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls

Original ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Recreated in VR

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A recreation of the original Legend of Zelda game icon reading "The Legend of Doom"
DeTwelve

The original Zelda game stirs strong nostalgia for millions of gamers. For many, it was among the first games they played. Now, nearly 37 years after its initial release, the first 8-bit Zelda title got converted to VR. But not by Nintendo.

Intrepid fan DeTwelve ported the 1986 version of The Legend of Zelda using the QuestZDoom engine for the Quest VR headset. The entire first section of the game has been converted into virtual reality, and it’s making the rounds on game-streaming YouTube channels. 

And it’s fascinating to watch. If you played the top-down version as a child, you’ll immediately notice the difference between that and the new first-person version. It does get dull in some moments because the dungeon’s rooms are so vast, with not much in them. 

But, when players get into rooms with many enemies and objects, you can feel the tension and the completely different approach you’d take to the game when you can’t see the whole room at once. And it makes you wonder how much better the game would be if Nintendo ever decided to remaster the original title with a 21st-century game engine.

Twitter users are also taking VR trips to Hyrule. The outdoor visuals look stunning in this clip. 

Since this Zelda recreation was made with the QuestZDoom engine, the developer named it The Legend of Doom. You can download the game via Mod DB

Warning: Review Geek can not independently verify the safety of software downloaded from third-party sites. Enter the original 3D Hyrule at your own risk.

Source: NintendoLife

 

