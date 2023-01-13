Buying Guides
New Galaxy S23 Ultra Images Leak Weeks Ahead of Release

The Galaxy S23 Ultra in green sure looks nice.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
leak of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and S-Pen
Nieuwe Mobiel

Samsung recently announced it’ll officially unveil the Galaxy S23 series and the big new Galaxy S23 Ultra on February 1st. With just weeks to go before the big event, new leaks reveal all four colors and confirm a design we’ve expected for months.

The Dutch website Nieuwe Mobiel recently published a slew of images (or renders) that are reportedly official press materials and give us our best look yet at Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphone series. The photos further corroborate earlier leaks about the design that resembles the Galaxy S22 from last year, the S-Pen in the biggest Galaxy S23 Ultra, and a more flat design that users should love.

Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in black.
Nieuwe Mobiel

While we can’t see it in the photos, one of the biggest changes this year to the 6.8-inch Galaxy S23 Ultra is a new 200MP camera on the rear. Then, it’ll have other capable camera sensors similar to previous models. Well, at least according to rumors.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Everything We Know so Far
RELATEDSamsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Everything We Know so Far

Today’s leaks match earlier images, revealing the phone will come in four color options: Phantom Black, Cotton Flower (white), Botanic Green, and Mystic Lilac. The new green color is quite subtle, and we expect Samsung to release additional colors depending on the region, market, or later this year.

Remember, the official “Galaxy Unpacked” event takes place on February 1st, where Samsung will debut all three new phones and potentially more. Then, we’re expecting a release date 2-3 weeks later around the globe. Stay tuned for more details.

via The Verge

