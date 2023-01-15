Former Tesla Exec Shows Off New Electric Boat Ahead of Production

Electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, and the same can goes for electric boats. Now, a former Tesla executive has his own electric powerboat brand, and the company recently showed off some renders and shared more details about its launch at CES 2023.

Late last year, Electrek reported on a new company named Blue Innovation Group (BIG) and its plans for an electric powerboat. John Vo, an ex-Tesla exec that ran the global manufacturing arm from 2011 through 2017, is the founder, and the project looks quite impressive.

BIG’s high-performance electric speedboat will reportedly go into production in late 2023, and the company is aiming for a U.S. release sometime in early 2024. At least according to several reports from Evannex and CleanTechnica.

Blue Innovation Group’s first electric boat, the R30, will run around $300,000 and have a lot to offer. Some specs include a 30ft length with a fold-down tailgate, dual electric motors with 400 horsepower each, totaling 800HP, and a top speed of around 45 MPH.

The site mentioned a runtime of 8 hours from a single charge, or roughly 150 nautical miles, depending on the speed. It can charge to 80% in around 45 minutes with a DC fast charger, or owners can take advantage of a solar panel array on the roof canopy. However, the solar system is only 2.7 kW, and it would take upwards of a week for a full charge.

Other specs include an aluminum hull with a lifetime warranty, a built-in 50-gallon freshwater tank, sinks, a fridge, a microwave, and more, all running from the onboard electric battery system.

As for boat goods, the BIG R30 will employ traditional sonar and GPS sensors, an in-house developed infotainment system (and dual displays) for relaxing in a cove with some music playing, along with internet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other modern amenities.

The boat will reportedly be perfect for cruising, fishing, and watersports or comfortable enough for casual daily use. If the project becomes a reality, this luxury electric speedboat sounds nice, but we’ll need to see actual images before saying anything further.

If all goes according to plan, expect production later this year with a 2024 release in the United States.