Over 50,000 LG TVs Recalled Due to Safety Hazard

If you own an 86-inch LG TV, you may want to take a peek at the serial number. Just be careful that you don’t knock the thing over—over 50,000 of these TVs were recalled due to a tip and fall hazard. It appears that the included stands aren’t strong enough to hold up a 100-pound screen.

A recall notice from the U.S. CPSC explains that certain 86-inch LG TVs may fall over, presenting a serious safety hazard for children and adults. DigitalTrends says that there are at least 12 cases of tip-overs, though there aren’t any reports of injuries. (This recall is also in effect in Mexico and Canada, where only a few thousand of these TVs were sold.)

So, check the back of your 86-inch LG TV and see if its serial number starts with the following digits—202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM. This number is located on the right side of the rear TV. You can also tap the mute button on your remote three times (very quickly) to see the serial number onscreen, though this only works with the original remote control.

For what it’s worth, LG believes that its TV stands are not defective. The company says that “this vulnerability only occurs when the stand is not properly installed.” But LG is complying with this recall and will provide support to customers, who will be guided through a self-inspection or offered a visit by a technician.

If your 82-inch LG TV is mounted to the wall, then you have nothing to worry about. But I suggest writing a note and taping it to the back of your TV in case you ever decide to take it down. That way, you’ll remember that it was recalled.