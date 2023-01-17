Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
KRK GoAux 3 Review: Portable Studio Monitors for Pros on the Go
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro for Fire TV Review: A Sensible, Convenient Upgrade
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple’s M2 Pro and M2 Max Debut In New Macs

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The M2 Pro and M2 Max logos over a blurry image of a MacBook.
Apple

In a surprisingly understated announcement, Apple finally debuted the M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. They launch with a new set of 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Plus, Apple revealed the new M2 Mac mini, which starts at just $599, a lower price than its predecessor.

As expected, these are the most powerful Apple Silicon chipsets to date. The M2 Pro features 40 billion transistors and delivers some notable improvements, including 30% greater graphics performance and a 40% faster Neural Engine than its predecessor. It also unlocks HDMI 2.1 for 4K 240Hz or 8K 60Hz display output. (To be clear, I’m not sure how Apple’s getting 4K 240Hz from this HDMI standard. Some form of compression may be involved.)

The M2 Max features a whopping 67 billion transistors. It offers 20% faster performance than M1 Max, an improvement that’s most noticeable when rendering video or 3D models.

1 of 2
Illustration of M2 Pro SoC with visible transistors.
The M2 Pro features 40 billion transistors. Apple
Illustration of M2 Max SoC with visible transistors.
The M2 Pro features 67 billion transistors. Apple
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

These chipsets are now available in 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Interestingly, the new MacBook Pro models feature HDMI 2.1 connectivity and support up to four external displays. They also pack Wi-Fi 6E (the first for Mac), and if you’re willing to blow your savings, the M2 Max model comes with a maximum 96GB of memory.

Why You Should Buy a Mac mini Instead of an iMac
RELATEDWhy You Should Buy a Mac mini Instead of an iMac

Interestingly, Apple advertises a 22-hour battery life for its M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pros. Even if you don’t plan to do any hardcore video editing, these machines might be worth buying just for the battery life.

1 of 5
The 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Apple
MacBook Pro's MagSafe charger, headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt ports (left side of machine).
Apple
The new MacBook Pro's HDMI port, SDXC port, and Thunderbolt port (right side of device).
The MacBook Pro now supports 8K HDMI 2.1 output on the M2 Pro and M2 Max platforms. Apple
The Mac Mini with M2 Pro.
Apple
The Mac Mini with M2 Pro's port selection, which supports up to three external displays.
The M2 Pro Mac Mini adds an extra Thunderbolt port and supports three external displays. Apple
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4
Navigate to Slide Number 5

Additionally, Apple revealed the M2 Mac mini. It starts at just $599 and offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports, plus the improved performance of M2. But we’re more interested in the new M2 Pro Mac mini, which has four Thunderbolt 4 ports and can support up to three external displays.

These new machines are available for pre-order today. The new MacBook Pros start at $1,999, while the M2 Mac mini starts at $599. Pre-orders ship on January 24th.

Apple MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, M2 Max)

The M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets are now available on MacBook Pro. Upgrade for HDMI 2.1 support, a 22-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6E, and a massive boost in performance.

Shop


 

Apple M2 Mac mini

The M2 Mac mini starts at just $599, a lower price than its predecessor. It features improved performance, Thunderbolt 4 support, and an optional M2 Pro upgrade.

Shop


 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »