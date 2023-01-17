Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls

Pixel Fold Dummy Mockup Hints at Upcoming Release

Pixel Fold dummy unit teases what's coming soon.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
A render showing the Pixel Fold's inner display and outer camera bar.
Howtoisolve, OnLeaks

At this point, it’s pretty clear that Google plans on releasing its first folding phone in 2023, and now that new device is starting to come into focus. A plastic mockup of the rumored “Pixel Notepad” just leaked on YouTube, and everything lines up with previous reports.

Last month some official-looking renders of Google’s folding smartphone arrived, and now the popular YouTuber Dave2D has a dummy unit. And while this is only a plastic dummy version of the phone, it’s reportedly “dimensionally accurate” and matches the overall look, style, shape, and design.

This leak further corroborates earlier reports of the Fold’s dimensions. Some of those include an outer screen that’s 5.79 inches, which is shorter and wider than the Galaxy Z Fold lineup. This seems like a more usable shape, and it’s quite similar to the original Surface Neo.

Google Pixel Fold: Everything We Know So Far
RELATEDGoogle Pixel Fold: Everything We Know So Far

On the inside, we’re looking at a 7.68-inch foldable display with prominent bezels, which could help Google avoid spending extra on a cutout in the screen for a front-facing camera. According to several leaks, including Dave2D, the Google Pixel Fold should have a more gentle crease in the screen, which is good news.

Additionally, the plastic prototype reveals a very sleek and slender phone, aside from the big camera hump, not to mention speaker grills at the top and bottom.

While we’re not necessarily learning anything new from the dummy model shown in the video, the fact that he has a dummy model is important. That’s because these types of dummy units are typically sent to case manufacturing ahead of a release date, suggesting Google’s all-new folding Pixel could be here relatively soon.

We expect an official unveiling at Google I/O in May, with a release date sometime in July or August.

via The Verge

