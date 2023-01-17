Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
KRK GoAux 3 Review: Portable Studio Monitors for Pros on the Go
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro for Fire TV Review: A Sensible, Convenient Upgrade
News

Google Might Be Making Its Own AirTag Trackers

Codenamed “Grogu,” and would work similarly to Tile or AirTags.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Apple AirTag on the back of a Google Pixel 6
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Location and device tracking devices like the AirTag, Tile and Samsung Galaxy SmartTag are popular, and many expect Google to make one. According to a developer and popular leaker, Google is reportedly building and testing a tracker, and here’s what we know.

Initially, people used Tile trackers to keep tabs on luggage, but these days they have all sorts of uses. People put Tile or AirTag devices on electric bikes, laptops, pets, and more.

According to a report from the developer (and often reliable leakster) Kuba Wojciechowski, Google is making an AirTag-like product with help from the Google Nest team. Kuba states that it’s working under the codename “grogu,” but also references the names “GR10” and “Groguaudio.”

We don’t know too many details yet, but the developer found several mentions of the unreleased devices in the Android developer console using Google’s Fast-Pair technology. And considering there’s a product codename, Google is likely working on its model that’ll arrive later this year.

Google Could Fix Apple's AirTag Problem for Android
RELATEDGoogle Could Fix Apple's AirTag Problem for Android

According to the source, Google’s tracking device will support Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) like many on the market. However, it could also support UWB (Ultra-Wideband), have a speaker built-in, and come in several different color options.

Onboard speakers could help users locate the device with an audible noise, plus BLE and UWB would work with Google’s Finder network. It’s worth noting that Google’s new Pixel phones support UWB but don’t take advantage of it yet. The tracker only needs Bluetooth to function, but extra features are always a plus.

Could we get a new Pixel Tag device soon? It’s possible. If Google plans on releasing a new tracker device, expect it to debut at Google I/O in May alongside the rumored Pixel Fold.

via Twitter

