Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
KRK GoAux 3 Review: Portable Studio Monitors for Pros on the Go
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro for Fire TV Review: A Sensible, Convenient Upgrade
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Getty Images Kicks Off the First Notable AI Art Lawsuit

The company wants a future where AI art "respects intellectual property."

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
An AI-generated image with a Getty Images watermark superimposed on a canvas.
Triff/Shutterstock.com, Stable Diffusion

Last month, we explained that it’s only a matter of time before AI art tools like Stable Diffusion are the subject of copyright or IP lawsuits. Getty Images now says that it’s taking Stability AI to court. This is the first meaningful lawsuit against an AI image-generating company.

Details of the lawsuit are mostly unknown. Legal proceedings were filed in London’s High Court of Justice, with Getty Images claiming that Stability AI (the maker of Stable Diffusion) unlawfully “copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and the associated metadata owned or represented by Getty Images.”

Essentially, Getty Images claims that its stock photos were included in Stability AI’s training data without any form of licensing or compensation. You don’t need to be a lawyer or a rocket scientist to prove that this is true—Stable Diffusion occasionally spits out images with watermarks from Getty Images, Shutterstock, and other stock photo platforms. I coaxed Stable Diffusion into producing such an image, which you can see at the top of this article.

AI image generators are usually trained on publicly-available data. They scrape photos, illustrations, and other images from the internet without permission from original artists. This was a common criticism of Lensa AI, the “magic portrait” app that went viral last month. (For reference, Lensa AI runs on Stable Diffusion and made over $30 million in revenue. If you’re an artist whose work was included in Stable Diffusion training data, you made $0 from Lensa AI.)

Should You Use Lensa AI, the "Magic" Portrait App?
RELATEDShould You Use Lensa AI, the "Magic" Portrait App?

It’s hard to make a legal case against platforms like Stable Diffusion, as the court has failed to set a precedent on this topic. Also, Stability AI is technically a “non-profit” that operates under a “fair use” or “fair dealings” argument. That’s why this lawsuit is so important—Getty Images is a lot more powerful than an individual artist, and its case against Stability AI could set the legal expectations for generative AI going forward.

“Getty Images provided licenses to leading technology innovators for purposes related to training artificial intelligence systems … Stability AI did not seek any such license from Getty Images and instead, we believe, chose to ignore viable licensing options and long‑standing legal protections in pursuit of their stand‑alone commercial interests.”

In an interview with The Verge, Getty Images CEO Craig Peters clarifies the goal of this lawsuit. Getty Images isn’t interested in legal damages, and it doesn’t want to slow the progress of AI. Instead, it wants to prevent “a singular entity benefiting off the backs of others.”

For what it’s worth, Stability AI claims that its training data is “ethically, morally, and legally sourced and used.” And the second-generation Stable Diffusion AI will let artists opt out of the training dataset.

Source: Getty Images

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »