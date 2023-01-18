Buying Guides
Buying Guides

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls

Giveaway: Win a Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Alexa

Justin Duino
Justin Duino
Reviews Director

Justin Duino is the Reviews Director at Review Geek (and LifeSavvy Media as a whole). He has spent the last decade writing about Android, smartphones, and other mobile technology. In addition to his written work, he has also been a regular guest commentator on CBS News and BBC World News and Radio to discuss current events in the technology industry. Read more...

Blue Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Screen set up on a bedside table
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

Are you looking for a smart alarm clock to add some extra flair to your nightstand? Well, you’re in luck because this week, Review Geek is giving away a Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa!

How-To Geek gave the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential a 9 out of 10 rating in its review and had nothing but good things to say about the product:

If you are looking for a smart clock, or even a basic alarm clock with some bells and whistles, then you should absolutely consider the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. It offers a wide array of features thanks to the Amazon Alexa compatibility, and it’s a small clock that functions even without the Alexa app. It will fit right in with the other smart devices in your home, especially if most of them are already Alexa-compatible.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Review: Small Yet Feature-Filled
RELATEDLenovo Smart Clock Essential Review: Small Yet Feature-Filled

To enter the giveaway, click on the button below and sign up for the Review Geek newsletter. That’s it! And if you’re already a subscriber, all you need to do is visit the page to be automatically entered to win.

The giveaway is open to anyone in the United States and is 18 years or older. A winner will be randomly selected at 12pm ET on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and we’ll reach out by email to get their mailing address.

Enter Giveaway
