Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
UPDF for Mac Review: Feature-Packed but Buggy
KRK GoAux 3 Review: Portable Studio Monitors for Pros on the Go
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Enable Bluetooth on Your Stadia Controller Before the 2024 Deadline

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A black Stadia controller on a white background.
Michael Crider / Review Geek

Now that Stadia is dead and gone, Google is offering a self-service tool that enables Bluetooth functionality on Stadia controllers. But this self-service tool will disappear after December 31st, 2023. If you want to save your Stadia controller from a landfill, you should enable Bluetooth mode today.

According to Google, the Stadia controller’s Bluetooth mode has been tested on Windows 10 and 11, macOS 13, ChromeOS, and Android. Other platforms may not work with this controller, and unless you’re using Steam, you may need to manually remap some of the controller’s buttons. (By default, the Assistant and Capture buttons do nothing in Bluetooth mode, but they can be mapped.)

I should also note that the Stadia controller uses Bluetooth Low Energy, which limits some of its functionality. You cannot use audio pass-through in Bluetooth mode, for example (although it still works in wired mode). Old computers may not support the Bluetooth Low Energy protocol—in this case, your best option is to buy a Bluetooth USB adapter or simply use the controller in wired mode.

A render of a Stadia controller.
Google

To enable Bluetooth mode on your Stadia controller, simply plug it into your computer and visit Google’s Stadia Controller Update page (using a Chromium browser, such as Chrome or Edge). Click the big button that says “Switch to Bluetooth Mode” and follow Google’s instructions. An update will install on your controller. If you own multiple controllers, you need to update them one at a time.

Google suggests charging your controller for half an hour before updating. If the update doesn’t work, try using a different USB cable—a data transfer cable is required.

Once Bluetooth mode is enabled on your controller, press and hold the “Y + Stadia” buttons for two seconds. The status light will blink orange, indicating that you are now in pairing mode. This light turns a solid white once you pair your Staida controller with a computer, phone, tablet, or whatever.

Note that you can use this controller in wired mode without any updates. But Google’s self-service tool will disappear after December 31st, 2023. So, if you want to make your Stadia controller a little less useless, I suggest updating today.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »