Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
UPDF for Mac Review: Feature-Packed but Buggy
KRK GoAux 3 Review: Portable Studio Monitors for Pros on the Go
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

The Original HomePod Returns, and It Might Be Worth Buying This Time

Audio and smart home improvements galore!

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A closeup of the HomePod's screen.
Apple

Two years after unceremoniously ditching the original HomePod, Apple is backtracking. The company just revealed its second-gen HomePod, a smart speaker that looks identical to its predecessor. It even carries the same $299 price tag! But this “new” speaker offers a few improvements that could entice you.

Note: Some websites claim that the second-gen HomePod is less expensive than its predecessor. Yes, the original HomePod launched at $349 in 2018, but its price fell to $299 one year later.

According to Apple, the second-gen HomePod features upgraded acoustics to deliver “rich, deep bass and stunning high frequencies.” Like its predecessor, it uses a custom high-excursion woofer, beamforming speakers, and room-sensing technology to automatically optimize audio quality in any room.

Plus, the speaker’s new S7 chipset enables Spatial Audio, which should provide an immersive listening experience (especially when you pair two HomePods together in stereo mode). You can even use a set of HomePods with your Apple TV. That said, the new HomePod has two fewer tweeters than its predecessor—we’ll need to test it to see if this change reduces the audio quality.

1 of 3
Two HomePods in stereo mode paired with an Apple TV.
You can pair two HomePods in stereo mode, or even connect them to Apple TV. Apple
The HomePod with an iPhone. The phone is opened to Apple's Home app, where temperature readings from the HomePod are shown.
The new HomePod has built-in temperature and humidity sensors for home automation.Apple
Tapping an iPhone against a HomePod to play music on the speaker.
You can hand off audio from an iPhone to the HomePod by holding the devices close together. Apple
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3

But the HomePod’s most notable upgrades are for smart home users. This device supports Matter, meaning that it can control any Matter-enabled devices in your home (even those that lack HomeKit support). The new HomePod also features an integrated temperature and humidity sensor. Readings from this sensor can be utilized for automations—if temperature exceeds a certain level, for example, the HomePod can activate your smart blinds, adjust your smart thermostat, or turn on a smart plug.

Interested in the HomePod mini? Here's What You Need to Know
RELATEDInterested in the HomePod mini? Here's What You Need to Know

A future update will enable “Sound Recognition” on the new HomePod. This feature, which originally debuted on the HomePod Mini, sends an alert to your phone if the HomePod hears a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm.

You can order the new HomePod today for $299. Orders ship on February 3rd. Note that the second-gen HomePod cannot enter stereo mode with an original HomePod.

Apple HomePod (2nd Gen)

The updated HomePod offers an improved sound quality, plus support for the Matter smart home standard and a set of integrated temperature and humidity sensors.

Shop

Source: Apple

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »