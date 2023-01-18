Buying Guides
Chevy’s Hybrid Electric Corvette Still Packs a V8

This is a bit different than grandpa's favorite Chevy.

| 1 min read
Rear end of the 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray
Chevrolet

We knew a hybrid electric Chevrolet Corvette was coming this year, and now it’s officially here. The new 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray is not only the fastest Vette yet, but it packs all-wheel drive and pairs its powerful V8 engine with electrified motors in the front.

The 70th anniversary Chevy Corvette isn’t your typical sports car. The company decided to keep the naturally aspirated (no turbo) V8 engine, which should make fans everywhere happy. However, the new Corvette E-Ray has a slew of battery packs running up its spine from the rear motor, which deliver power to its new AWD electric front end.

Splitting both systems this way, yet combining all the power, not only makes this a unique hybrid, but it’s the fastest Corvette to date. As a result, it’ll be $104k when it arrives later this year.

The E-Ray is a gas-electric hybrid; you don’t have to plug it in. The battery and electrified system charge itself, so it’ll always be ready to add some extra torque and horsepower to whip you down the track, accelerate off the line at red lights, or keep all four wheels spinning safely during all-season driving.

Sure, the thought of a hybrid or “electric” Corvette might turn off some potential buyers. That said, Chevrolet kept the 6.2L LT2 Small Block V8 engine, so this is the same Vette owners everywhere love. Only now, it has even more power and better performance.

Should You Buy an EV or a Hybrid?
RELATEDShould You Buy an EV or a Hybrid?

So what kind of numbers will this thing deliver for a little over $104,000? You get a similar wide-body as the Z06, yet the E-Ray packs 495 HP from the mid-mounted V8 that powers the rear wheels while getting an extra 160 HP from the front-mounted electric motors. It combines to deliver roughly 655 horses.

Chevy says the E-Ray’s electrical bits only add 300 pounds to the curb weight of the Corvette, yet it’ll still do 0-60 in 2.5 seconds and is capable of a 10.5-second quarter mile. That’s one fast car.

And while those numbers are similar to the high-flying Z06, the E-Ray has a stealth mode where it can operate nearly silently up to 45mph only using the electric motors. Then you can tap the gas and let the V8 roar to life.

More importantly, having a split hybrid drivetrain makes the E-Ray an all-wheel drive vehicle, and Chevy is already touting its all-season (and winter) drivability. The all-new hybrid 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray starts at $104,295 and will be available later this year.

Source: Chevrolet

