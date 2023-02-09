The Most Anticipated Games Coming to Switch in 2023

Buying Guides
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Greg Dickinson
Greg Dickinson
freelance writer

Greg Dickinson is a freelance writer for Review Geek. Greg grew up in the early stages of the Information Age, so he has developed an appreciation for how technology and gaming have evolved and become a part of our everyday lives. He's an avid board gamer as well as a regular video gamer. Greg studied at Mineral Area College where he was an honors student in Elementary Education with a secondary focus on Language and Literature. Read more...

8 min read
Link, from the 'Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Freefalling in the sky
Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch has established itself with great games for both single and multiplayer alike. With titles containing heroes such as Mario, Link, and Samus, there is always something coming down the pike that is worth getting excited about, and 2023 has even more to get gamers fired up.

Table of Contents

Fire Emblem Engage
Blanc
Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Hogwarts Legacy
Hollow Knight: Silksong
Metroid Prime 4
Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

Fire Emblem Engage

The box art for Fire Emblem Engage
Intelligent Systems

Fire Emblem is considered by many as the standard for tactical roleplaying games and was responsible for popularizing the genre. This tenth installment to be released in North America brings all the favorite features back with a continuation of the epic storyline with many of its beloved characters.

Players take on the role of Alear, a Divine Dragon who awakens from a thousand-year slumber because an ancient evil named Sombron, which is sealed away, is threatening to return. Alear must seek out 12 rings that summon the spirits of series favorites such as Marth, Ike, and Lyn to join your battle and bring peace to the land of Elyos.

The battle system is turn-based, playing similarly to a chess board. Each hero has a certain number of spaces to move to engage in battle with the enemy. Players can equip weapons to their characters and the heroes will increase in power as they level up. Fire Emblem also has a unique system known as “permanent death” where if a character falls in battle, they are gone for the remainder of the game.

Fire Emblem Engage is available now and is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. There is also a Divine Edition that comes in a SteelBook and includes several art cards, an art book, and a poster.

Fire Emblem™ Engage - Nintendo Switch

Reawaken as the Divine Dragon and take on a thousand-year-old threat in this tactical RPG.

Amazon

$56.97
$59.99 Save 5%

Best Buy

$59.99
 

Target

$59.99
 

Blanc

A black and white, hand drawn cover with a fawn and a wolf cub in a wooded setting
Gearbox Publishing

From the company that produces the Hello Neighbor series and co-publishes Fortnite comes an adorably beautiful game about a fawn and a wolf cub on an “emotional journey” to reunite with their families.

Blanc is an exclusively cooperative experience where you and another player must utilize both animals’ individual strengths to follow their parents’ tracks in the snow and survive. The game can be played locally or online. Blanc is expressly non-violent and completely text-free, so a younger audience can enjoy playing, yet gorgeous enough to immerse older players. An impressive fact is that the black-and-white world was entirely hand-drawn in 2D before making the 3D transition to the game.

Blanc will be available in the Nintendo e-Shop on February 14th but can be preordered now on the site.

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line

The box art for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line with a blue background and many of the game's characters
Square Enix

The Final Fantasy franchise is well-known for its legendary tracks. After 15 main titles and a ton of spin-offs, there are many selections to bob your head with. The Theatrhythm series captures many of those songs and compiles them into Guitar Hero-type, button-bumping music menagerie.

With 385 songs from across 40 different Square Enix titles, Final Bar Line is the definitive collection to enjoy. The game also has the ability for you to create your own “party” of your Final Fantasy favorites from over 100 of the reimagined, cutesy characters. You can also pair up locally with another player to compete.

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line will be released on February 16th.

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - Nintendo Switch

Enjoy 385 tracks and over 100 characters in this collection of songs from 40 Square Enix titles.

Amazon

$49.99
 

Best Buy

$49.99
 

Target

$49.99
 

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe

The box art for Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe with many of its characters from the game
Nintendo

The cute, pink ball of tough fluff who loves to eat everything is back! Kirby is one of the many faces of Nintendo and, let’s be honest, is just adorable to look at.

Released originally in 2011 as a Nintendo Wii title, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land featured linear, platforming gameplay that included the ability to partner up with three friends who could play as Kirby’s friends and former enemies such as Meta Knight, King Dedede, and Bandana Waddle Dee. In Deluxe, all of that returns with updated graphics, as well as the new-to-the-series “Mecha Copy Ability.” You can also take a break from the action and check out many of the fan-favorite mini-games, such as Samurai Kirby and a few new ones as well.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on February 24th.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land™ Deluxe - Nintendo Switch

Kirby's adventures continue in Dream Land! The tough puff Kirby is back for a 4-player platforming adventure.

Amazon

$59.99
 

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

The box art for Cereza and the Lost Demon shows a young lady dancing with a smiling evil face behind her
Nintendo

Cereza and the Lost Demon follows the story of a young lady who is just beginning her practices in the dark arts as she loses her mother inside the mysterious Avalon Forest. Accompanied only by her stuffed animal and what little magic she knows, Cereza sets out on her adventure. Along the way, she runs into Cheshire, a demon who possesses her stuffed animal and helps by delightfully slashing and chomping at their foes. The gameplay utilizes both Joy-Con controllers as you move Cereza with the left and Cheshire with the right. Navigate the enchanted forest as you uncover stories from Bayonetta’s past.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon releases on March 17th.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Navigate the mysterious Avalon Forest in search of your mother in this backstory of the heroine Bayonetta.

Amazon

$59.99
 

Best Buy

$59.99
 

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The box art for the game shows the character Link poised on the edge of a high cliff overlooking a cloud-filled sky
Nintendo

Winning The Game Awards’ 2023 “Most Anticipated Game,” The Legend of ZeldaTears of the Kingdom will most likely be taking the world by storm come May of this year.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the sequel to the 2017 smash hit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While Nintendo has kept much of the game shrouded in mystery, it looks as though the heroic Link will be traveling between the floating islands above Hyrule and the skies beyond.

Be ready by preordering your copy or try and grab it up when it releases on May 12th, which is later than it releases on next-gen consoles.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

Soar the skies above Hyrule in this highly-anticipated sequel.

Amazon

Hogwarts Legacy

The box art for the game shows a hooded figure on the edge of a cliff and looking at the Hogwarts School through thick fog
Warner Bros Games

Hogwarts Legacy is another highly-anticipated title being released by Warner Bros Games. Get sorted into your house, craft potions, grow plants, and tend to creatures in Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. The story is completely original and set in the 1800s, long before the events of J.K. Rowling’s series. Another exciting aspect is that the game is entirely free-roaming. You can openly explore the school, Hogsmead, The Forbidden Forest, and the surrounding Overland area.

Hogwarts Legacy launches July 25th. There is a standard and a Deluxe Edition available for preorder. The Deluxe Edition includes Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, and 72 hours of early access. Preorder the Deluxe Edition and receive the Onyx Hippogriff Mount on release.

Hogwarts Legacy - Nintendo Switch

The wizarding world awaits you in this completely original story set in Hogwarts of the 1800s.

Amazon

$59.99
 

Best Buy

$59.99
 

Target

$59.99
 

Hollow Knight: Silksong

A fiery background with the character Hornet wearing a red cape and white, horned mask
Team Cherry

One of this writer’s personal favorites is the e-Shop hit Hollow Knight. It was haunting, yet beautiful, in both story and art. It follows the story of a warrior in a land completely inhabited by bugs. During your travels, the Knight runs into a vicious bug named Hornet. And while not much is known about the character, she instantly grew into a fan favorite. Fans wanted more and so, after much waiting and painstaking delays, the sequel has been announced to be coming out this year.

The story of Silksong finds Hornet captured and taken to a distant, unfamiliar land. She must navigate the grottos, forests, and cities to unravel a mystery plaguing the land she’s been abducted into. Gameplay is a linear, platforming adventure, dubbed a style known as “Metroidvania,” which requires unlocking new abilities to explore the game further. It will most likely repeat the high level of difficulty, similar to its predecessor.

We have to hold our breaths, unfortunately. Even though it is slated to be released this year, there is no official date been announced. You can follow news and (hopefully) preorder Hollow Knight: Silksong soon in the Nintendo e-Shop.

Metroid Prime 4

A black box cover with the logo of Metroid Prime 4
Nintendo

Another long-awaited title is Metroid Prime 4. The Prime series broke ground in the franchise on the Nintendo Gamecube in 2002 by putting players inside the armor of Samus Aran from a first-person perspective. It’s been 15 long years since the last Prime series release on the Nintendo Wii, and fans are craving more since the release of Metroid Dread last year. Players have been waiting since Metroid Prime 4 was first announced back in 2017.

As with many of Nintendo’s high-profile titles, little is known about the plot and gameplay of the newest installment—as well as the official release date. All we know is that it has been announced to come out this year and preorders are available. Hopefully, fans won’t have to wait much longer.

Metroid Prime 4 - Nintendo Switch

Take on the role of Samus Aran in this hit sequel to the popular Metroid Prime series.

Amazon

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

The box art for the game shows an orange tank with three characters on top and planes flying overhead
Nintendo

It seems like recently everything has to have a remake. Many movies and TV shows have all seen a fresh coat of paint on them. While there are many things that don’t need to be restarted, it does seem fair to say that video games can use an update. New graphics and online features have paved the way for us to see games from a new perspective.

Just as its name implies, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp is taking this fun, little franchise and kicking it into the modern era. The original Advance Wars was released in North America in 2001, and, similar to Fire Emblem, is a tactical, turn-based game where players take command of the Orange Star Army. You’ll control land, sea, and air forces to take down enemy squads, recapture towns, and keep the peace. The game features the campaigns of both the original Advance Wars and also Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Perhaps the biggest upgrade is the Versus Mode which allows gamers to play head-to-head on dozens of maps.

Although the game was pushed back from last year, and officially, Re-Boot Camp will release on April 21st.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp - Nintendo Switch

Face off against enemy forces or go head-to-head with friends as the Tactical Officer of the Orange Star Army in this remake of a classic Game Boy Advance title.

Amazon

Best Buy

$59.99
 

Target

$59.99
 

