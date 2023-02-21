Treat Yourself to the Best High-Tech and (Low-Tech) Self-Care Products

There once was a time when people thought self-care was a luxury. Thankfully, we now realize that taking care of ourselves is essential. While some forms of self-care are things you can’t buy, such as setting boundaries and getting enough sleep, others are available in the form of gadgets.

To help you treat and take care of yourself, we’ve compiled a list of the best high-tech and low-tech self-care products. So, take a deep breath and feel your stress and tension melt away.

Best for an At-Home Scalp Massage: HEETA Scalp Massager

Anyone who has had a scalp massage can tell you it’s an almost life-changing experience. The tension of a tight scalp is replaced with pleasant tingling and relaxation. You can give yourself this bliss at home with the HEETA scalp massager.

This manually operated scalp massager is great for both wet and dry use. As a result, you can use it when you wash your hair in the shower or when you’re unwinding at home after a long day. The ergonomic design fits perfectly into the palm of your hand, while the 10 different color options add plenty of fun.

Best for Fighting Migraines and Eye Strain: RENPHO Eye Massager

Few things in life are as painful as a full-blown migraine, while eye strain can be a pain. If you’ve tried just about everything to get rid of these unpleasant problems and have yet to experience relief, you’ll want to check out the RENPHO eye massager.

This comfortable eye massager includes built-in heating pads that reach 104 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit to mimic the effects of a hot compress. However, this futuristic-looking device includes more than just heat. It also uses oscillating pressure and percussion massaging as well as prerecorded music and Bluetooth compatibility to help you say goodbye to eye strain and migraines.

Best for Mindful Breathing and Meditation: Mindsight Breathing Buddha

The benefits of meditation and deep breathing can’t be denied. However, many of us struggle to sit down and meditate on our own. Thankfully, the Mindsight Breathing Buddha is here to provide gentle guidance.

This silicone Buddha figure can sit right on your desk or a table while guiding you through the popular 4/7/8 breathing cycle. When Buddha turns green, you inhale for four seconds. The purple Buddha means you hold your breath for seven seconds. Finally, the blue Buddha indicates it’s time to slowly exhale for eight seconds. Deep breathing has never been easier.

Best for DIY Acupressure and Relaxation: ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat

You might swear that you’ll never try acupuncture. However, you can enjoy some of the benefits of this ancient treatment without the needles by exploring acupressure with the ProsourceFit acupressure mat.

At first glance, this product looks a bit like a yoga mat with little white circles on it, but it’s much more than that. Each circle contains 27 points, and the entire mat includes 6,210 acupressure points to stimulate circulation. The set also comes with a neck pillow that has 1,782 points. Lying on the mat isn’t painful, and you quickly adjust to the sensation of the points as you feel stress, tension, and fatigue disappear.

Best for Giving Your Feet Some TLC: Niksa Foot Bath with Heat and Bubbles

Kevin Malone from The Office doesn’t just make famous chili; he also loves a good foot bath. And why wouldn’t he? A foot bath is relaxing and can relieve foot pain and discomfort. The model that we love is the Niksa foot bath with heat and bubbles.

This self-care device includes a lot in a compact package. In addition to providing a place to soak your tired feet, it includes heat (95 to 118 degrees Fahrenheit), manual massage, oxygen bubbles, vibration, and red light to soothe those tootsies. The bath accommodates feet up to 12 inches in length so that the whole family can use this home spa to soak away their foot troubles and pain.

Best for Beating the Winter Blues: Verilux HappyLight Alba

A lot of people find they get SAD when the seasons change and bring different levels of sunlight. However, there’s no need to accept seasonal affective disorder as something that just happens every year. Instead, you can pick up the Verilux HappyLight Alba.

This light therapy lamp is a UV-free, LED, full-spectrum light that provides up to 10,000 lux for effective and safe light therapy. You’ll love this happy light’s many features, including four brightness levels, three color temperature options, and a countdown timer. The compact design allows you to use your HappyLight just about anywhere to reap all the benefits of this treatment for SAD.

Best Weighted Blanket Alternative: Hug Sleep Pod Move

Have you tried weighted blankets but found that they’re too heavy for you? It turns out there’s another type of calming blanket on the market that can help you relax without feeling hot and weighed down. This comfort comes in the form of the Hug Sleep Pod Move.

This polyester blanket is lightweight and breathable, and it can accommodate all sleeping styles, from side sleepers to those who like to keep one leg out of the covers. The patented swaddle design provides a comforting pressure without adding bulk. It also includes a pocket that allows you to stick your feet or legs out of the bottom comfortably. While the swaddle style isn’t for everyone, those who embrace this product truly love it.

Best for Kissing Aches and Pains Goodbye: TENS 7000 Digital TENS Unit

Like acupuncture and acupressure, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) tends to raise eyebrows at first. However, using low-voltage electric currents through an approved device can help relieve pain, which is why we recommend the TENS 7000 Digital TENS Unit.

This all-in-one TENS unit is a muscle stimulator and electric massager that can help with issues ranging from carpal tunnel to back pain. You’ll use a handheld device to control the TENS unit and the four adhesive pads deliver the low-voltage electric currents to the area you want to treat. You can control the intensity of the stimulation to make it just right for you. Best of all, you can rely on this brand because it has been trusted by medical professionals since 2008.