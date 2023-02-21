Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

Why Everyone Needs to Stock up on Power Banks
I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
Don't Buy This Fake 16TB Portable Hard Drive
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
VCK Dual Filter Air Purifier Review: Affordable and Practical for Home or Office
Tracksmith Eliot Runner Review: Tempting Shoes Even at a High Price
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS Review: A Solid, Affordable AirPods Alternative
AmberPro by LatticeWork Review: A Solid NAS Device With a Few Hiccups
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches

Treat Yourself to the Best High-Tech and (Low-Tech) Self-Care Products

Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn
Freelance Writer

Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read more...

About Review Geek

| 6 min read
Couple in pajamas meditating
Mariia Korneeva/Shutterstock.com

There once was a time when people thought self-care was a luxury. Thankfully, we now realize that taking care of ourselves is essential. While some forms of self-care are things you can’t buy, such as setting boundaries and getting enough sleep, others are available in the form of gadgets.

To help you treat and take care of yourself, we’ve compiled a list of the best high-tech and low-tech self-care products. So, take a deep breath and feel your stress and tension melt away.

Table of Contents

Best for an At-Home Scalp Massage: HEETA Scalp Massager
Best for Fighting Migraines and Eye Strain: RENPHO Eye Massager
Best for Mindful Breathing and Meditation: Mindsight Breathing Buddha
Best for DIY Acupressure and Relaxation: ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat
Best for Giving Your Feet Some TLC: Niksa Foot Bath with Heat and Bubbles
Best for Beating the Winter Blues: Verilux HappyLight Alba
Best Weighted Blanket Alternative: Hug Sleep Pod Move
Best for Kissing Aches and Pains Goodbye: TENS 7000 Digital TENS Unit

Best for an At-Home Scalp Massage: HEETA Scalp Massager

an image shows the HEETA scalp massager.
HEETA

Anyone who has had a scalp massage can tell you it’s an almost life-changing experience. The tension of a tight scalp is replaced with pleasant tingling and relaxation. You can give yourself this bliss at home with the HEETA scalp massager.

This manually operated scalp massager is great for both wet and dry use. As a result, you can use it when you wash your hair in the shower or when you’re unwinding at home after a long day. The ergonomic design fits perfectly into the palm of your hand, while the 10 different color options add plenty of fun.

Best for an At-Home Scalp Massage

HEETA Scalp Massager

Massage away your tension while improving your overall scalp health with this manual scalp massager from HEETA.

Amazon

$7.98
$10.99 Save 27%

Best for Fighting Migraines and Eye Strain: RENPHO Eye Massager

an image shows the RENPHO eye massager.
RENPHO

Few things in life are as painful as a full-blown migraine, while eye strain can be a pain. If you’ve tried just about everything to get rid of these unpleasant problems and have yet to experience relief, you’ll want to check out the RENPHO eye massager.

This comfortable eye massager includes built-in heating pads that reach 104 to 107 degrees Fahrenheit to mimic the effects of a hot compress. However, this futuristic-looking device includes more than just heat. It also uses oscillating pressure and percussion massaging as well as prerecorded music and Bluetooth compatibility to help you say goodbye to eye strain and migraines.

Best for Fighting Migraines and Eye Strain

RENPHO Eye Massager

Say goodbye to headaches and eye strain with help from this heated eye massager from RENPHO.

Amazon

$69.99
$129.99 Save 46%

Best for Mindful Breathing and Meditation: Mindsight Breathing Buddha

an image shows the Mindsight Breathing Buddha meditation figure.
Mindsight

The benefits of meditation and deep breathing can’t be denied. However, many of us struggle to sit down and meditate on our own. Thankfully, the Mindsight Breathing Buddha is here to provide gentle guidance.

This silicone Buddha figure can sit right on your desk or a table while guiding you through the popular 4/7/8 breathing cycle. When Buddha turns green, you inhale for four seconds. The purple Buddha means you hold your breath for seven seconds. Finally, the blue Buddha indicates it’s time to slowly exhale for eight seconds. Deep breathing has never been easier.

Best for Mindful Breathing and Meditation

Mindsight Breathing Buddha

You can breathe your way to relaxation when you follow the guidance of the Mindsight Breathing Buddha.

Amazon

$21.95
 

Best for DIY Acupressure and Relaxation: ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat

an image shows the ProsourceFit acupressure mat.
ProsourceFit

You might swear that you’ll never try acupuncture. However, you can enjoy some of the benefits of this ancient treatment without the needles by exploring acupressure with the ProsourceFit acupressure mat.

At first glance, this product looks a bit like a yoga mat with little white circles on it, but it’s much more than that. Each circle contains 27 points, and the entire mat includes 6,210 acupressure points to stimulate circulation. The set also comes with a neck pillow that has 1,782 points. Lying on the mat isn’t painful, and you quickly adjust to the sensation of the points as you feel stress, tension, and fatigue disappear.

Best for DIY Acupressure and Relaxation

ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set

This mat and pillow set can help you start exploring the relaxing world of acupressure.

Amazon

$29.99
 

Best for Giving Your Feet Some TLC: Niksa Foot Bath with Heat and Bubbles

an image shows the Niksa foot spa bath.
Niksa

Kevin Malone from The Office doesn’t just make famous chili; he also loves a good foot bath. And why wouldn’t he? A foot bath is relaxing and can relieve foot pain and discomfort. The model that we love is the Niksa foot bath with heat and bubbles.

This self-care device includes a lot in a compact package. In addition to providing a place to soak your tired feet, it includes heat (95 to 118 degrees Fahrenheit), manual massage, oxygen bubbles, vibration, and red light to soothe those tootsies. The bath accommodates feet up to 12 inches in length so that the whole family can use this home spa to soak away their foot troubles and pain.

Best for Giving Your Feet Some TLC

Foot Spa Bath with Heat and Bubbles

Soak away your foot pain and discomfort when you use this Niksa foot spa bath.

Amazon

$50.38
$89.99 Save 44%

Best for Beating the Winter Blues: Verilux HappyLight Alba

an image shows the Verilux HappyLight Alba lamp.
Verilux

A lot of people find they get SAD when the seasons change and bring different levels of sunlight. However, there’s no need to accept seasonal affective disorder as something that just happens every year. Instead, you can pick up the Verilux HappyLight Alba.

This light therapy lamp is a UV-free, LED, full-spectrum light that provides up to 10,000 lux for effective and safe light therapy.  You’ll love this happy light’s many features, including four brightness levels, three color temperature options, and a countdown timer. The compact design allows you to use your HappyLight just about anywhere to reap all the benefits of this treatment for SAD.

Beat for Beating the Winter Blues

Verilux® HappyLight® Alba - New Round UV-Free LED Therapy Lamp, Bright White Light with 10,000 Lux, Adjustable Brightness, Color, and Countdown Timer

This happy light can help you stop feeling SAD (seasonal affective disorder).

Amazon

$49.99
 

Target

$59.99
 

Best Weighted Blanket Alternative: Hug Sleep Pod Move

an image shows the Hug Sleep Pod blanket.
Hug Sleep

Have you tried weighted blankets but found that they’re too heavy for you? It turns out there’s another type of calming blanket on the market that can help you relax without feeling hot and weighed down. This comfort comes in the form of the Hug Sleep Pod Move.

This polyester blanket is lightweight and breathable, and it can accommodate all sleeping styles, from side sleepers to those who like to keep one leg out of the covers. The patented swaddle design provides a comforting pressure without adding bulk. It also includes a pocket that allows you to stick your feet or legs out of the bottom comfortably. While the swaddle style isn’t for everyone, those who embrace this product truly love it.

Best Weighted Blanket Alternative

Hug Sleep Sleep Pod Move

Allow this unique blanket from Hug Sleep to swaddle you in comfort and safety.

Amazon

$93.99
 

Best for Kissing Aches and Pains Goodbye: TENS 7000 Digital TENS Unit

an image shows the TENS 7000 digital TENS unit.
TENS 7000

Like acupuncture and acupressure, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) tends to raise eyebrows at first. However, using low-voltage electric currents through an approved device can help relieve pain, which is why we recommend the TENS 7000 Digital TENS Unit.

This all-in-one TENS unit is a muscle stimulator and electric massager that can help with issues ranging from carpal tunnel to back pain. You’ll use a handheld device to control the TENS unit and the four adhesive pads deliver the low-voltage electric currents to the area you want to treat. You can control the intensity of the stimulation to make it just right for you. Best of all, you can rely on this brand because it has been trusted by medical professionals since 2008.

Best for Kissing Aches and Pains Goodbye

TENS 7000 Digital TENS Unit

Problems like back pain and carpal tunnel become things of the past with this handy TENS unit.

Amazon

$32.91
$38.99 Save 16%

READ NEXT
Shannon Flynn Shannon Flynn
Shannon Flynn is a freelance writer for Review Geek. This attorney turned writer has been creating content ranging from blogs to eBooks for nearly a decade. She has written on topics in several industries, including healthcare, retail, and law. However, she has a special interest in writing about tech products, including smart home devices, e-readers, Apple products, and Nintendo gaming. She also has a passion for trying out different apps and all things LEGO. Read Full Bio »