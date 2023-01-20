‘7 Wonders’ Board Game Gets a New ‘Edifice’ Expansion

Board game lovers have a wonderful reason to celebrate today. Board game makers Asmodee and Repos Production announced their latest collaboration: 7 Wonders Edifice, an expansion to the popular board game 7 Wonders. The game launches on February 24th for $29.99.

7 Wonders: Edifice adds a new strategic layer to the gameplay of 7 Wonders while keeping complexity and play time the same. Players can build edifices for their civilizations and earn rewards when they’re completed. Since this new expansion is cooperative, players must collaborate to construct the edifices. However, players can choose to ignore them and build their cities independently but will face penalties if others manage to finish their edifices.

The expansion kit has 15 new edifice cards, making the game even more replayable than before. And it’s quick to set up, so adding this new component to 7 Wonders won’t add too much time to the overall time it takes to play the game. Plus, the latest expansion kit is compatible with all previous versions and expansions of 7 Wonders.

7 Wonders was initially released in 2010 and has experienced enormous success, selling over 1.5 million copies. Since its release, the game has received more than 33 awards, including the highly regarded Kennerspiel des Jahres in 2011. To date, there have been seven expansions to the game, as well as five spinoff games. 7 Wonders Edifice will be the game’s eighth expansion.

7 Wonders You're the ruler of an ancient civilization, and you've got to ensure yours rises to the top and that the others crumble.

Source: TriplePoint Newsroom